Am Abend des 20. Novembers wurden in Los Angeles die American Music Awards verliehen. Die Gewinner des Abends waren die üblichen Verdächtigen: Ariana Grande (wurde sogar zum „Artist of the Year“ ernannt), Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna.

Auf der Bühne ging es etwas spannender zu als zuletzt bei den MTV Europe Music Awards. In LA durften Lady Gaga, The Weeknd und Nicki Minaj ihre Songs zum Besten geben. Moderiert wurde die Sendung von Model Gigi Hadid und Komiker Jay Pharoah.

Falls Ihr also erfahren wollt, was so alles bei den American Music Awards passiert ist, könnt Ihr das anhand dieser Videos ganz gut nachvollziehen:

DJ Khaled ließ mit Future, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, August Alsina „Do You Mind“ hören:

https://youtu.be/A4J9IAwBD4k Video can’t be loaded: DJ Khaled ft. Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Agust Alsina – Do You Mind (Live at The AMAs 2016) (https://youtu.be/A4J9IAwBD4k)

Lady Gaga präsentierte den Song „Million Reasons“ aus ihrem aktuellen Album JOANNE:

Lady Gaga giving a beautiful performance of 'Million Reasons' at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/EmbqHx2jFB — Pop Crave (@PopCravePolls) November 21, 2016

Ebenfalls aus seinem neuen Album: The Weekend mit dem Titeltrack „Starboy“:

The Weeknd – Starboy (Live at AMAs 2016) pic.twitter.com/OtutUlmYOt — The Weeknd Brasil (@theweekndbr) November 21, 2016

Green Day, wie immer, mit politischer Botschaft:

https://youtu.be/8Ep9m2sQ3ys

Ja, auch Bruno Mars war da, wie auf gefühlt jeder Veranstaltung:

Bruno Mars x 24K Magic ✨😭. I actually like the song 10 times more coz of this perfomance. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ISPj80ynmJ — Baeterson. (@Sanele_P) November 21, 2016

Nicki Minaj durfte auch ein zweites Mal ran, dieses Mal mit Ariana Grande und „Side To Side“:

FULL PERFORMANCE: 'Side To Side' – Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj at the 2016 #AMAs #AriNickiAMAs 😍 pic.twitter.com/IOvEIqQiyb — Nicki Minaj Updates! (@miguuelfloress1) November 21, 2016

Alle Gewinner der American Music Awards im Überblick:

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

New Artist of the Year: Zayn Malik

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock: Selena Gomez

Favorite Female Artist Country: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber, Purpose

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B: Chris Brown

Favorite Male Artist Country: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake – VIEWS

Favorite Album Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber – PURPOSE

Favorite Album Country: Carrie Underwood – STORYTELLER

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Duo or Group Country: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake – „Hotline Bling“

Favorite Song Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber – „Love Yourself“

Favorite Song Soul/R&B: Rihanna ft. Drake – „Work“

Favorite Song Country: Tim McGraw – „Humble And Kind“

Collaboration of the Year: Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – „Work From Home“

Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary: Adele

Favorite Artist Latin: Enrique Iglesias

Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music: The Chainsmokers

Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational: Hillsong United

New Artist of the Year Un-Leashed By T-Mobile: Zayn Malik

Tour of the Year: Beyoncé

Video of the Year: Justin Bieber – „Sorry“