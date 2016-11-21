Am Abend des 20. Novembers wurden in Los Angeles die American Music Awards verliehen. Die Gewinner des Abends waren die üblichen Verdächtigen: Ariana Grande (wurde sogar zum „Artist of the Year“ ernannt), Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna.
Auf der Bühne ging es etwas spannender zu als zuletzt bei den MTV Europe Music Awards. In LA durften Lady Gaga, The Weeknd und Nicki Minaj ihre Songs zum Besten geben. Moderiert wurde die Sendung von Model Gigi Hadid und Komiker Jay Pharoah.
Falls Ihr also erfahren wollt, was so alles bei den American Music Awards passiert ist, könnt Ihr das anhand dieser Videos ganz gut nachvollziehen:
DJ Khaled ließ mit Future, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, August Alsina „Do You Mind“ hören:
Lady Gaga präsentierte den Song „Million Reasons“ aus ihrem aktuellen Album JOANNE:
Ebenfalls aus seinem neuen Album: The Weekend mit dem Titeltrack „Starboy“:
Green Day, wie immer, mit politischer Botschaft:
https://youtu.be/8Ep9m2sQ3ys
Ja, auch Bruno Mars war da, wie auf gefühlt jeder Veranstaltung:
Nicki Minaj durfte auch ein zweites Mal ran, dieses Mal mit Ariana Grande und „Side To Side“:
Alle Gewinner der American Music Awards im Überblick:
Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
New Artist of the Year: Zayn Malik
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock: Selena Gomez
Favorite Female Artist Country: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber, Purpose
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B: Chris Brown
Favorite Male Artist Country: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake – VIEWS
Favorite Album Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber – PURPOSE
Favorite Album Country: Carrie Underwood – STORYTELLER
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Duo or Group Country: Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake – „Hotline Bling“
Favorite Song Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber – „Love Yourself“
Favorite Song Soul/R&B: Rihanna ft. Drake – „Work“
Favorite Song Country: Tim McGraw – „Humble And Kind“
Collaboration of the Year: Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – „Work From Home“
Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary: Adele
Favorite Artist Latin: Enrique Iglesias
Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music: The Chainsmokers
Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational: Hillsong United
New Artist of the Year Un-Leashed By T-Mobile: Zayn Malik
Tour of the Year: Beyoncé
Video of the Year: Justin Bieber – „Sorry“