Toggle menu

musikexpress
Suche

Die American Music Awards 2016 in sechs Videos: mit Lady Gaga, Green Day und The Weeknd

von
arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Lady Gaga auf dem roten Teppich bei den AMAs 2016.
Die American Music Awards mögen vielleicht nicht der allerwichtigste Musikpreis sein. Falls Ihr dennoch wissen wollt, was am 20. November in LA passiert ist, haben wir einige Videos für Euch. Und natürlich die Liste der Sieger.
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen
0 Kommentare

Am Abend des 20. Novembers wurden in Los Angeles die American Music Awards verliehen. Die Gewinner des Abends waren die üblichen Verdächtigen: Ariana Grande (wurde sogar zum „Artist of the Year“ ernannt), Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna.

Auf der Bühne ging es etwas spannender zu als zuletzt bei den MTV Europe Music Awards. In LA durften Lady Gaga, The Weeknd und Nicki Minaj ihre Songs zum Besten geben. Moderiert wurde die Sendung von Model Gigi Hadid und Komiker Jay Pharoah.

Falls Ihr also erfahren wollt, was so alles bei den American Music Awards passiert ist, könnt Ihr das anhand dieser Videos ganz gut nachvollziehen:

DJ Khaled ließ mit Future, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, August Alsina „Do You Mind“ hören:

https://youtu.be/A4J9IAwBD4k

Lady Gaga präsentierte den Song „Million Reasons“ aus ihrem aktuellen Album JOANNE:

Ebenfalls aus seinem neuen Album: The Weekend mit dem Titeltrack „Starboy“:

Green Day, wie immer, mit politischer Botschaft:

https://youtu.be/8Ep9m2sQ3ys

Ja, auch Bruno Mars war da, wie auf gefühlt jeder Veranstaltung:

Nicki Minaj durfte auch ein zweites Mal ran, dieses Mal mit Ariana Grande und „Side To Side“:

Alle Gewinner der American Music Awards im Überblick:

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
New Artist of the Year: Zayn Malik
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock: Selena Gomez
Favorite Female Artist Country: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber, Purpose
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B: Chris Brown
Favorite Male Artist  Country: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake – VIEWS
Favorite Album  Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber – PURPOSE
Favorite Album Country: Carrie Underwood – STORYTELLER
Favorite Duo or Group  Pop/Rock: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Duo or Group  Country: Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Song  Rap/Hip-Hop: Drake – „Hotline Bling“
Favorite Song Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber – „Love Yourself“
Favorite Song  Soul/R&B: Rihanna ft. Drake – „Work“
Favorite Song  Country: Tim McGraw – „Humble And Kind“
Collaboration of the Year: Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign –  „Work From Home“
Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary: Adele
Favorite Artist  Latin: Enrique Iglesias
Favorite Artist  Electronic Dance Music: The Chainsmokers
Favorite Artist  Contemporary Inspirational: Hillsong United
New Artist of the Year Un-Leashed By T-Mobile: Zayn Malik
Tour of the Year: Beyoncé
Video of the Year: Justin Bieber – „Sorry“

teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen
me. Immer aktuell: Das Neueste vom Tag auf der Startseite lesen ›
nächster Artikel
voriger Artikel
Das Heft
Jetzt den Newsletter abonnieren!

Jede Woche neu: alle Nachrichten, Liveberichte, Gewinnspiele, Rezensionen, Videos, Charts, Listen und mehr!

Bitte lies dazu unsere Datenschutzhinweise
Kommentare
Share
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen