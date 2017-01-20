Arcade Fire stellen neuen Song „I Give You Power“ im Stream vor

Das kam jetzt vergleichsweise unspektakulär: Während Arcade Fire ihr Vorgänger-Album REFLEKTOR noch mit monatelangem Viral-Brimborium anteasern, stellen sie ihren ersten neuen Song seit über dreieinhalb Jahren einfach so online. „I Give You Power“ heißt der, erschien am Donnerstagabend exklusiv auf Jay Zs Streamingdienst TIDAL und ist nun auch an anderen Stellen zu hören.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6jma9VQEls Video can’t be loaded: Arcade Fire feat. Mavis Staples – I Give You Power (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6jma9VQEls)

„I Give You Power“ hat mit dem bombastischen Indierock früherer Arcade-Fire-Tage nicht viel gemein. Statt mit Gitarren, Streichern und Chören kommt er mit schleppenden Industrialbeats daher – und mit einer Gastsängerin: Mavis Staples singt gemeinsam mit Win Butler unter anderem die Zeilen „I can take it all away — watch me!“. Irgendwann setzt immerhin die wohlbekannte Arcade-Fire-Orgel im Hintergrund ein. Der Rest ist Protest.

In einem Interview mit Zane Lowe erklärte Win Butler, dass der Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung von „I Give You Power“ so zufällig natürlich nicht gewählt ist: „It’s the eve of the inauguration and I think it’s easy to get sucked into sitting on the couch and checking your news feed and watching things on CNN, and we’re just musicians and the only thing we have to offer is our music. (…) I talked to Mavis last night and she said, ‘Now more than ever we just need to hold onto each other.’ For us it’s a feeling of solidarity—to not feel powerless and focus on what we can do as individuals and try to do our part.”

Arcade Fires neues und insgesamt fünftes Album ist bereits im Kasten und dürfte im Laufe dieses Frühjahres erscheinen.