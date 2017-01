Der Dreh des „Ziemlich beste Freunde“-Remakes mit Bryan Cranston hat begonnen

Amazing table read with this unbelievably talented cast, director, & producer for our movie "Untouchable" ….we are ready to hit the ground running. I still can't believe that I'm doing a movie with Brian Cranston & Nicole Kidman & being directed by Neil Burger!!!! The Weinstein Company & Jason Blumenthal have done a amazing job putting this film together!!! #untouchable

A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:55pm PST