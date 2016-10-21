Designer Richard Nicoll ist tot

Designer Richard Nicoll ist am 21. Oktober 2016 überraschend im Alter von 39 Jahren in Sydney gestorben. Nach Angaben von unterschiedlichen Quellen soll der Grund für seinen Tod ein Herzinfarkt gewesen sein.

Der gebürtige Engländer schloss 2002 das Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London ab, und gründete nur drei Jahre später sein eigenes Label. Im Jahr darauf erhielt er für seine Arbeit den Fashion Forward Award. Er war ein aufstrebendes Talent und wurde während der London Fashion Week 2009 als „Best Young Designer“ ausgezeichnet.

2017 sollte Nicoll bei Adidas einsteigen

Richard Nicoll war von 2009 bis 2011 als Kreativdirektor des Pariser Labels Cerruti tätig, von 2014 bis 2015 war er bei dem britischen Label Jack Wills. Danach machte er sich selbständig. Im Januar 2017 sollte Nicoll seine Arbeit bei Adidas aufnehmen. Er arbeitete mit Kylie Minogue, Kate Bosworth, Julianne Moore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Stone, Florence Welch und Keira Knightley zusammen.

In einem Statement nimmt die Familie von Nicoll Abschied: „It is with great sadness that we confirm that Richard Nicoll passed away unexpectedly this morning in Australia from a heart attack.

Richard was one of the quiet stars of fashion. He was a true gentleman, a wonderful friend and a much loved son. Anyone that had the privilege of knowing him knew that he had a heart of gold, an innate kindness and a modesty and humility that sometimes didn’t allow him to acknowledge his own exceptional creative talent. He loved his life in Australia. He had recently confirmed a new role at Adidas and a collaboration with Woolmark both of which he was excited about. We will miss his handsome face, his sense of humour and his love.“