Für die Carrie in uns: Sarah Jessica Parker designt jetzt Kleine Schwarze

Well folks, I've teased you long enough. It's time for the big reveal. Introducing: the SJP LBD. A new collection of Little Black Dresses designed by me, all made proudly in the USA. Our first silhouette (a surprise!) will launch this October exclusively at @bloomingdales, with more designs to follow soon thereafter. Including this one, which I've been practically living in. Follow us on @sjpcollection so you don't miss a beat. The wheels (and doors) never stop spinning… X, SJ

A video posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 27, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT