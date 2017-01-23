Toggle menu

Goldfrapp kündigen neues Album an

Goldfrapp
Foto: Mute / PR, Alison Goldfrapp. All rights reserved.
Den ersten neuen Song daraus namens „Anymore“ gibt es von jetzt an im Stream zu hören.

Jetzt ist es offiziell: Goldfrapp haben ein neues Album angekündigt. SILVER EYE, so der Titel ihrer siebten Platte, wird am 31. März 2017 via Mute erscheinen. Die erste Single „Anymore“ könnt Ihr hier im Stream hören.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGkLMZv_sak&feature=youtu.be

Alison Goldfrapp und Will Gregory nahmen SILVER EYE mit Produzent John Congleton (St. Vincent, Wild Beasts, John Grant) in Dallas auf, in London mit Bobby Krlic aka The Haxan Cloak. Gemischt wurde das Album von David Wrench (Caribou, FKA twigs, The xx) und Daniel Miller.

Das Artwork von SILVER EYE stammt von Alison Goldfrapp persönlich. Wer ihrem persönlichen Instagram-Account folgt, weiß, dass sie auch als Fotografin aktiv ist.

Goldfrapps neues Album „SILVER EYE“ – die Tracklist:

01. „Anymore“
02. „Systemagic“
03. „Tigerman“
04. „Become The One“
05. „Faux Suede Drifter“
06. „Zodiac Black“
07. „Beast That Never Was“
08. „Everything Is Never Enough“
09. „Moon in Your Mouth“
10. „Ocean“

