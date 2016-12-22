Toggle menu

Mit Känguruhs und Klischees: Coldplay spielen Weihnachtslied für Australien

epa05393448 British musician Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival
Chris Martin, hier live beim Glastonbury 2016
Foto: picture alliance / dpa, Andrew Cowie. All rights reserved.
Irgendwas mit Känguruhs, Trinkgelagen und Mick Dundee: Coldplay haben sich Gedanken über die australische Weihnacht gemacht.

Das war wohl unvermeidbar: Auch dieses Jahr geben Coldplay ein (selbstgeschriebenes) Weihnachtslied zum Besten. Beim Song namens „Christmas with the Kangaroos“ handelt es sich zum Glück nur um einen Scherz, den Chris Martin und Co. während eines Konzerts in Sydney nicht bei sich halten konnten. Besser oder lustiger wird das Stück durch diese Umstände aber auch nicht, aber was soll’s.

„Coming to Australia is such a treat, so it’s time we wrote a song specifically for Australia – this is it”, kündigte Martin auf der Bühne an und ließ diese Einlage hier folgen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsesBD_kgQo

Der Text zu „Christmas With The Kangaroos“ geht so:

Well have you ever stopped to wonder,
How they do Christmas there down under?
How do they make Christmas nice,
When they ain’t got no snow and ice?
What about poor Santa’s sleigh?He has to come from fucking miles away.
And what about poor Mick Dundee?
He ain’t got no Christmas tree.
Well they say, Christmas here is much more fun,
We got surf and we got sun.
Christmas is sweet as a peach,
Open presents on the beach.
We got barbies, we got beer,
Santa wishes he lived here.
Loads of laughter, loads of booze,
Christmas With The Kangaroos.

Lust auf mehr? Hört hier „Christmas Lights“ von Coldplay, der meistgestreamten Band der Welt:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCM1iA8lbcY
