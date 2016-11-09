Toggle menu

me.ow
#Videos

Nach der US-Wahl 2016: 40 Songs zum Weltuntergang

Heiße Songs für die verbrannte Erde.
Foto: Getty / Montage. All rights reserved.
von
Von Radiohead über Bob Dylan und David Bowie bis hin zu K.I.Z. und Torch – dank dieser Liste könnt Ihr den Weltuntergang wenigstens mit guter Musik begehen.

Zusammengestellt von Sassan Niasseri und Andreas Meixensperger

Radiohead – Idiotheque

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hvGPLexL0

Tame Impala – Apokalypse Dreams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQH2Kq1QXaI

Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgIWB6V06mY

MS MR – Dark Doo Wop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77ZwHQI3J40

Eels – End Times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmOuMudZt0I

Air – Surfing on a Rocket

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE4KUvoGgXE

Paul McCartney And The Wings – Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oo6PmhWSAGM

The Clash – Four Horsemen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vp49UoVnYU

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bad Moon Rising

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BmEGm-mraE

Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9IfHDi-2EA

The Doors – The End

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ar27ChFKqA

K.I.Z. – Hurra, Die Welt Geht Unter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTPGpBBwt1w

Marteria – Big Bang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH47JgkniUQ

Modest Mouse – Lampshades On Fire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he16ctlqAgU

Bob Dylan – All Along The Watchtower

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYJN79ePvhI

The Cure – The End Of The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlCppz0UVR8

St. Vincent – The Apokalypse Song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68rXwBtNsy8

The The – Armageddon Days Are Here [Again]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6wa-qOb8eI

The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrSGLTj8gCo

The Police – When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What’s Still Around

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V7qgM2X3xg

Queen – Innuendo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2N0TkfrQhY

Kate Bush – Breathing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzlofSthVwc

Bright Eyes – No One Would Riot For Less

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqeK_dnPDHQ

Leonard Cohen – The Future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D97OxHZzBeQ

Elvis Costello – Waiting For The End Of The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Im-kDpw1LE

Tripoid – Climate Change

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xetsxpKjmQo

Hawkind – Damnation Alley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aHR0JAro8w

Frank Black – At The End Of The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9LfpE1PvXg

Adele – Skyfall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeumyOzKqgI

Gotye – Eyes Wide Open

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyVJsg0XIIk

Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0LeL9BUPtA

David Bowie – As The World Falls Down

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvLnPO9t4Wg

R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0GFRcFm-aY

The Kinks – Drift Away

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDOy_Iess4o

Muse – Apocalypse Please

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFrl01aPPkA

Moby – The Sky Is Broken

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsFIZa1jQCE

Tool – Ænema

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCEeAn6_QJo

Van Halen – Judgement Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YERXSod_2bs

Torch – Die Welt Brennt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgIWB6V06mY

Wyclef Jean – Apocalypse

Wyclef Jean – Apocalypse – The Carnival 1997 von centipedecroak

