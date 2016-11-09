#Videos Nach der US-Wahl 2016: 40 Songs zum Weltuntergang Heiße Songs für die verbrannte Erde. Foto: Getty / Montage. All rights reserved. 09. November 2016 - von Andreas Meixensperger Von Radiohead über Bob Dylan und David Bowie bis hin zu K.I.Z. und Torch – dank dieser Liste könnt Ihr den Weltuntergang wenigstens mit guter Musik begehen. share tweet mail share 4 Zusammengestellt von Sassan Niasseri und Andreas Meixensperger Radiohead – Idiotheque https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hvGPLexL0Video can’t be loaded: Radiohead – Idioteque [Lyrics] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hvGPLexL0) Tame Impala – Apokalypse Dreams https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQH2Kq1QXaIVideo can’t be loaded: Tame Impala – Apocalypse Dreams (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQH2Kq1QXaI) Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgIWB6V06mYVideo can’t be loaded: Torch – Die Welt brennt (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgIWB6V06mY) MS MR – Dark Doo Wop https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77ZwHQI3J40Video can’t be loaded: Dark Doo Wop (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77ZwHQI3J40) Eels – End Times https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmOuMudZt0IVideo can’t be loaded: EELS – End Times – from END TIMES – out now! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmOuMudZt0I) Air – Surfing on a Rocket https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE4KUvoGgXEVideo can’t be loaded: Air – Surfing On A Rocket (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE4KUvoGgXE) Paul McCartney And The Wings – Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oo6PmhWSAGMVideo can’t be loaded: Paul McCartney – Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five – Live in Argentina 10.11.2010 – DVD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oo6PmhWSAGM) The Clash – Four Horsemen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vp49UoVnYUVideo can’t be loaded: The Clash – Four Horsemen (Audio) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vp49UoVnYU) Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bad Moon Rising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BmEGm-mraEVideo can’t be loaded: Creedence Clearwater Revival: Bad Moon Rising (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BmEGm-mraE) Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9IfHDi-2EAVideo can’t be loaded: Johnny Cash-The_Man_Comes Around (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9IfHDi-2EA) The Doors – The End https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ar27ChFKqAVideo can’t be loaded: The End – The Doors (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ar27ChFKqA) K.I.Z. – Hurra, Die Welt Geht Unter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTPGpBBwt1wVideo can’t be loaded: K.I.Z. – Hurra die Welt geht unter ft. Henning May (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTPGpBBwt1w) Marteria – Big Bang https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH47JgkniUQVideo can’t be loaded: Marteria – Big Bang (Offizielles Musikvideo) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH47JgkniUQ) Modest Mouse – Lampshades On Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he16ctlqAgUVideo can’t be loaded: Modest Mouse – Lampshades On Fire (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he16ctlqAgU) Bob Dylan – All Along The Watchtower https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYJN79ePvhIVideo can’t be loaded: BOB DYLAN – ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER ( WOODSTOCK 94) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYJN79ePvhI) The Cure – The End Of The World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlCppz0UVR8Video can’t be loaded: The Cure – The End Of The World (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlCppz0UVR8) St. Vincent – The Apokalypse Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68rXwBtNsy8Video can’t be loaded: St. Vincent – The Apocalypse Song (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68rXwBtNsy8) The The – Armageddon Days Are Here [Again] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6wa-qOb8eIVideo can’t be loaded: The The Armageddon Days Are Here [Again] Royal Albert Hall (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6wa-qOb8eI) The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrSGLTj8gCoVideo can’t be loaded: Rolling Stones-Gimme Shelter (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrSGLTj8gCo) The Police – When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What’s Still Around https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V7qgM2X3xgVideo can’t be loaded: The Police – When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What’s Still Around (Essen) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V7qgM2X3xg) Queen – Innuendo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2N0TkfrQhYVideo can’t be loaded: Queen – Innuendo (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2N0TkfrQhY) Kate Bush – Breathing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzlofSthVwcVideo can’t be loaded: Kate Bush – Breathing – Official Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzlofSthVwc) Bright Eyes – No One Would Riot For Less https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqeK_dnPDHQVideo can’t be loaded: No One Would Riot For Less By Bright Eyes (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqeK_dnPDHQ) Leonard Cohen – The Future https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D97OxHZzBeQVideo can’t be loaded: Leonard Cohen – The Future [Official Music Video] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D97OxHZzBeQ) Elvis Costello – Waiting For The End Of The World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Im-kDpw1LEVideo can’t be loaded: Elvis Costello Waiting For The End Of The World (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Im-kDpw1LE) Tripoid – Climate Change https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xetsxpKjmQoVideo can’t be loaded: Tripod on The Sideshow Ep. 16 – Climate Change (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xetsxpKjmQo) Hawkind – Damnation Alley https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aHR0JAro8wVideo can’t be loaded: Hawkwind – Damnation Alley (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aHR0JAro8w) Frank Black – At The End Of The World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9LfpE1PvXgVideo can’t be loaded: Frank Black’s At the End of the World (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9LfpE1PvXg) Adele – Skyfall https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeumyOzKqgIVideo can’t be loaded: Adele – Skyfall (Lyric Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeumyOzKqgI) Gotye – Eyes Wide Open https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyVJsg0XIIkVideo can’t be loaded: Gotye – Eyes Wide Open – official video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyVJsg0XIIk) Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0LeL9BUPtAVideo can’t be loaded: Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0LeL9BUPtA) David Bowie – As The World Falls Down https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvLnPO9t4WgVideo can’t be loaded: David Bowie – As The World Falls Down (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvLnPO9t4Wg) R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0GFRcFm-aYVideo can’t be loaded: R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0GFRcFm-aY) The Kinks – Drift Away https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDOy_Iess4oVideo can’t be loaded: The Kinks – Drift Away (Phobia) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDOy_Iess4o) Muse – Apocalypse Please https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFrl01aPPkAVideo can’t be loaded: Muse- Apocalypse Please (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFrl01aPPkA) Moby – The Sky Is Broken https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsFIZa1jQCEVideo can’t be loaded: Moby – The sky is broken (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsFIZa1jQCE) Tool – Ænema https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCEeAn6_QJoVideo can’t be loaded: Tool – Ænema [uncut version – hq – fullscreen] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCEeAn6_QJo) Van Halen – Judgement Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YERXSod_2bsVideo can’t be loaded: Van Halen – Judgement Day (Live) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YERXSod_2bs) Torch – Die Welt Brennt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgIWB6V06mYVideo can’t be loaded: Torch – Die Welt brennt (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgIWB6V06mY) Wyclef Jean – ApocalypseWyclef Jean – Apocalypse – The Carnival 1997 von centipedecroak Folge MEOW auf Facebook und dein Leben wird jeden Tag ein bisschen besser. share tweet mail share 4