Schuhe der Frauenbewegung: Maßgefertigte Red Wing Shoes à la Lady Gaga

The triple-stitched seams found in Red Wing shoes have been sewn using the Puritan sewing machine since the company's inception. First patented in the 1890's, the Puritan machines melts wax into the thread, making the boots more water resistant. Many of the machines we use today date back to the 1920's and require a special skill set to keep them running.

