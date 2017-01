So reagiert die Musikwelt auf Trumps Einreiseverbot

My mother and father came to the United States to give my sisters and I opportunity. My father, politically exiled from Sudan, had to start all over. The US Government granted our family asylum and a new beginning. No one will take that away from us. I thank my parents for everything they sacrificed for my sisters and I. I am proud to be Sudanese. I am proud to be an American. #nomuslimban #kulushitamaam

