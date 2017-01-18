Viral-Hit: TV-Rubrik macht sich über Donald Trumps Präsidentschaft lustig

Die Fernsehrubrik des schottischen Sonntagsblatts „Sunday Herald“ hat in den vergangenen Tagen einen Viralhit gelandet. In einem Absatz über die Amtseinführung des künftigen US-Präsidenten Donald Trump wird dessen Präsidentschaft als groß angelegtes TV-Projekt beschrieben.

Die Übertragung der Veranstaltung, welche die vierjährige Amtszeit des Immobilienspekulanten Trump einleitet, wird als Rückkehr der Serie „The Twilight Zone“ beschrieben. Der Plot der Serie: „Ein fiktives Horrorszenario des Jahres 2017, in dem ein großer Teil der US-Bürger dazu verleitet wurde, Donald Trump zu ihrem Präsidenten zu wählen.“ Zahlreiche Prominente, unter anderem der Star-Trek-Darsteller George Takei und Billy Bragg, haben diesen Artikel geteilt und ihm damit Internet-Weltruhm eingebracht.

The Sunday Herald TV guide on the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump … pic.twitter.com/R5zc6cLdK4 — sunday herald (@newsundayherald) January 15, 2017

Lest hier den Text des Zeitungsartikels im Wortlaut

„After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories – among the most common is the “What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War” setting – but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present.”

“The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.“