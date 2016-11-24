Seltsame Dinge passierten auf einem Warpaint-Konzert: Als die Band vor ein paar Tagen in Austin, Texas, auftrat, war Augenzeugenberichten zufolge auch Schauspieler Shia LaBeouf im Publikum zugegen. So weit, so wenig ungewöhnlich. Die Band lud ihn via Twitter sogar persönlich dazu ein. Was Augenzeugen aber auch berichteten, war, dass LaBeouf vor dem ersten Zugabenteil in die vorderen Reihen drängte, sich dort, nun ja, unflätig benahm und man nur hoffen kann, dass es sich bei seinem asozialen Verhalten bloß um einen weiteren (misslungenen) Stunt in der langen Reihe seiner Performance-Stunts handelte.

Ein Reddit-User fasste die Situation wie folgt zusammen:

„He began to shove his way to the front and was involved in an altercation with other patrons of the venue, as it was already full where he was shoving himself into. Guys were shoving him around as he was fighting back. Security escorted him out and the band addressed the issue (since we were up front), but kept it classy and didn’t mention his name.“

Dies ist offenbar aber nur die halbe Wahrheit, wie ein anderer User ausführt. Demnach habe Shia LaBeouf nicht wahllos Leute umhergeschubst, sondern Mädchen beleidigt und bedroht:

„He wasn't starting fights by pushing people around. He kept pushing the envelope with his harassment towards girls. It started with him staring one down while walking into her, and when her friend shoved him and yelled „get the fuck off of her!". He kept magnetizing to the front, and somewhere in the mix he was pushing his leg in between my friend Livi's. She shoved him down, and that's when I tried to push him out of the crowd. Then someone stopped me because it was Shia. So I confirmed it. So I calmed down and smiled. But he started up the act again with another girl. He was circling her and aggressively saying stuff like how he was going to hurt her into her ears. Acting like he owned her. Doing the cunnilingus gesture inches from her face.

After the band pointed it out, all eyes were on him and I wasn’t giving him the aggression he was looking for. He never fought back, so I know he was using this experiment idea to be a drunk jackass and get away with it. So when he left, he raised his voice and said nicer things in the same angry tone so everyone would stay starstruck.“

Falls sich der Vorfall wirklich so zugetragen hat – weder Warpaint noch LaBeouf haben zu den Schilderungen Stellung bezogen – sollte sich LaBeouf lieber wieder ins Kino setzen und seine eigenen Filme schauen. Da stört er niemanden.

Warpaint übrigens treten im Februar mit ihrem neuen Album HEADS UP wieder in Deutschland auf. Die Gästeliste kennen wir noch nicht.