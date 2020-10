Demi Lovato: Hört hier ihren Trump-Disstrack „Commander In Chief“

Demi Lovatos neue Single „Commander In Chief“ dürfte US-Präsident Donald Trump so gar nicht gefallen. Darin singt die Popsängerin nämlich unter anderem darüber, wie unzufrieden sie mit dessen Entscheidungen und Verhalten ist und ruft ihre Mitbürger*innen dazu auf, auch weiterhin auf die Straße zu gehen und sich für die eigenen Ideale einzusetzen.

Die kompletten Lyrics zu Lovatos Trump-Disstrack könnt Ihr hier nachlesen:

„Were you ever taught when you were young

If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone?

I’m not the only one

That’s been affected and resented every story you’ve spun, and I’m a lucky one

‚Cause there are people worse off that have suffered enough

Haven’t they suffered enough?

But you can’t get enough of shutting down systems for personal gain

Fighting fires with flayers and praying for rain

Do you get off on pain?

We’re not pawns in your game

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

We were taught when we were young

If we fight for what’s right, there won’t be justice for just some

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down

Loud and proud, best believe

We’ll still take a knee while you’re…

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Breathe

Be able to breathe

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re…

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Able to breathe“