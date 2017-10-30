Kraftklub live in Dortmund: Die besten Fotos 30. Oktober 2017 von me Kraftklub live in Dortmund: Die besten Fotos 1 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 2 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 3 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 4 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 5 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 6 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 7 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 8 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 9 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 10 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 11 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 12 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 13 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 14 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 15 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. 16 von 16 Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved. Previous Image Next Image Kraftklub haben am 28.10.2017 ein Konzert in der Westfalenhalle in Dortmund gegeben. Wir haben die besten Fotos für Euch. teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen me. Immer aktuell: Das Neueste vom Tag auf der Startseite lesen › Navigation Home Galerien Live Musik News Kraftklub live in Dortmund: Die besten Fotos Themen Fotos Kraftklub Live