Kraftklub live in Dortmund: Die besten Fotos

Kraftklub live in Dortmund: Die besten Fotos

  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    1 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    2 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    3 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    4 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    5 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    6 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    7 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    8 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    9 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    10 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    11 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    12 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    13 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    14 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    15 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
  • Kraftklub live in Dortmund (28.10.2017)
    16 von 16
    Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
Kraftklub haben am 28.10.2017 ein Konzert in der Westfalenhalle in Dortmund gegeben. Wir haben die besten Fotos für Euch.
