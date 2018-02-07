Lana Del Rey berichtet von Kidnapping-Versuch und bricht in Tränen aus

Am Freitagabend wurde Lana Del Reys Stalker verhaftet, nachdem er versuchte, die Sängerin mit Einsatz einer Waffe zu kidnappen. Keine 48 Stunden später stand sie in Atlanta wieder auf der Bühne.
„Mich nimmt die Sache mehr mit als ich dachte“, sagte eine weinende Lana Del Rey, nachdem ihr das Publikum applaudiert hatte. „Nach dem, was in Orlando passiert ist, ist es mir nun sehr wichtig, heute Abend einfach bei euch zu sein.“
Die äußerst nervös wirkende Musikerin bat um Rücksicht ihrer Fans und erklärte, dass sie immer noch angeschlagen sei vom Vorfall.
Ein kurzes Instagram-Video ihres Atlanta-Auftritts, findet ihr hier:
My poor girl got emotional on stage tonight due to the issues surrounding the show in Orlando. For those of you who don’t know because I chose to not post about it, a man had plans to abduct lana at the show in Orlando, thankfully Orlando PD were able to arrest him before he could carry out his insane plan. I honestly can’t imagine how stressful that had to be for her. I really hope and pray that she can mentally recover from that scare. We all love you so much Lana. #lanadelrey