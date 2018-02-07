Toggle menu

musikexpress
Suche

Lana Del Rey berichtet von Kidnapping-Versuch und bricht in Tränen aus

von
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lana Del Rey attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on J
Lana Del Rey
Foto: FilmMagic, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin. All rights reserved.
Die Sängerin zeigt sich schwer verunsichert, zog ihr Konzert in Atlanta aber dennoch durch.

Am Freitagabend wurde Lana Del Reys Stalker verhaftet, nachdem er versuchte, die Sängerin mit Einsatz einer Waffe zu kidnappen. Keine 48 Stunden später stand sie in Atlanta wieder auf der Bühne.

„Mich nimmt die Sache mehr mit als ich dachte“, sagte eine weinende Lana Del Rey, nachdem ihr das Publikum applaudiert hatte. „Nach dem, was in Orlando passiert ist, ist es mir nun sehr wichtig, heute Abend einfach bei euch zu sein.“

Die äußerst nervös wirkende Musikerin bat um Rücksicht ihrer Fans und erklärte, dass sie immer noch angeschlagen sei vom Vorfall.

Ein kurzes Instagram-Video ihres Atlanta-Auftritts, findet ihr hier:

mehr: 

Navigation

nächster Artikel
voriger Artikel

Das Heft
Jetzt den Newsletter abonnieren!

Jede Woche neu: alle Nachrichten, Liveberichte, Gewinnspiele, Rezensionen, Videos, Charts, Listen und mehr!

Bitte lies dazu unsere Datenschutzhinweise
Share
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen