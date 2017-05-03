Grandaddy-Bassist Kevin Garcia ist tot

Kevin Garcia ist tot. Der Bassist von Grandaddy starb im Alter von nur 41 Jahren an den Folgen eines Schlaganfalls im kalifornischen Modesto. Das bestätigte seine Band auf Facebook.

In einem Statement schrieben Grandaddy am Dienstagabend:

„There are no accurate words to express what we need to.

We are absolutely shattered to say that we lost our friend and band mate Kevin Garcia early this afternoon. He succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke.

We were all able to say goodbye to him and he was surrounded by his closest friends and family here in Modesto.

Kevin started playing with Grandaddy when he was fifteen. He was an actual angel. He navigated life with a grace, a generosity and a kindness that was utterly unique. And contagious. He is loved so deeply by so many.



Kevin was a proud father of two children, Jayden and Gavin. He is survived by his grandmother Joan, his parents Randy and Barbara (who let us practice at their house until 2001…and who are the best), his brothers Craig and Jeff and his wife Sondra.

We’ll have more to say in the days ahead. Right now the four of us are grieving together. With great sadness and love, Grandaddy

There is a gofundme here to help with his family’s coming expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/ friends-of-kevin-garcia“

Grandaddy gründeten sich 1992, Garcia war von Anfang an dabei. Gemeinsam veröffentlichten sie fünf Alben. Das aktuelle Album LAST PLACE erschien im März 2017, es war ihr erstes neues seit elf Jahren.