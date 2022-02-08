Musik
Oscar-Nominierungen 2022: Die komplette Liste im Überblick

Die Oscar-Nominierungen für 2022 wurden bekannt gegeben – die komplette Liste hier.
Fans und Filmbranche haben auf den 8. Februar 2022 gewartet: Heute wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen für 2022 bekannt gegeben. Besonders viele Chancen haben die Filme „Dune“, „Coda“, „Don’t Look Up“, „King Richard“ und „Power of the Dog“. Die Verleihung wird am 27. März 2022 stattfinden. Hier alle Nominierungen im Überblick:

Bester Film

Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Beste Regie

Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast“
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car“
Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza“
Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog“
Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story“

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos“
Benedict Cumberbatch, „Power of the Dog“
Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick…Boom!“
Will Smith, „King Richard“
Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth“

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye“
Oliva Colman, „The Lost Daughter“
Penélope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers“
Nicole Kidman „Being the Ricardos“
Kristen Stewart, „Spencer“

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Bester Nebendarsteller

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Bestes Kostümdesign

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Bester Ton

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Beste Filmmusik

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Bester Live-Action-Kurzfilm

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Bester animierter Spielfilm

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Bester Song

Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down to Joy from Belfast
No Time to Die from No Time to Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Beste Kamera

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Bester Dokumentarfilm

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul

Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Bester Schnitt

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!

Bester internationaler Spielfilm

Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Dänemark)
The Hand of God (Italien)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norwegen)

Bestes Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Bestes Szenenbild

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Beste Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

+++Dieser Artikel erschien zuerst auf rollingstone.de+++

