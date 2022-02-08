Oscar-Nominierungen 2022: Die komplette Liste im Überblick

Fans und Filmbranche haben auf den 8. Februar 2022 gewartet: Heute wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen für 2022 bekannt gegeben. Besonders viele Chancen haben die Filme „Dune“, „Coda“, „Don’t Look Up“, „King Richard“ und „Power of the Dog“. Die Verleihung wird am 27. März 2022 stattfinden. Hier alle Nominierungen im Überblick:

Bester Film

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Beste Regie

Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast“

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car“

Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza“

Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog“

Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story“

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos“

Benedict Cumberbatch, „Power of the Dog“

Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick…Boom!“

Will Smith, „King Richard“

Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth“

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye“

Oliva Colman, „The Lost Daughter“

Penélope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers“

Nicole Kidman „Being the Ricardos“

Kristen Stewart, „Spencer“

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Bester Nebendarsteller

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Bestes Kostümdesign

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Bester Ton

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Beste Filmmusik

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Bester Live-Action-Kurzfilm

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Bester animierter Spielfilm

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Bester Song

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down to Joy from Belfast

No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Beste Kamera

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Bester Dokumentarfilm

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Bester Schnitt

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Bester internationaler Spielfilm

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Dänemark)

The Hand of God (Italien)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norwegen)

Bestes Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Bestes Szenenbild

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Beste Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

