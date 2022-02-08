Oscar-Nominierungen 2022: Die komplette Liste im Überblick

Fans und Filmbranche haben auf den 8. Februar 2022 gewartet: Heute wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen für 2022 bekannt gegeben. Besonders viele Chancen haben die Filme „Dune“, „Coda“, „Don’t Look Up“, „King Richard“ und „Power of the Dog“. Die Verleihung wird am 27. März 2022 stattfinden. Hier alle Nominierungen im Überblick:
Bester Film
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Beste Regie
Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast“
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car“
Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza“
Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog“
Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story“
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos“
Benedict Cumberbatch, „Power of the Dog“
Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick…Boom!“
Will Smith, „King Richard“
Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth“
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye“
Oliva Colman, „The Lost Daughter“
Penélope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers“
Nicole Kidman „Being the Ricardos“
Kristen Stewart, „Spencer“
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Bester Nebendarsteller
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Bestes Kostümdesign
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Bester Ton
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Beste Filmmusik
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Bester Live-Action-Kurzfilm
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Bester animierter Spielfilm
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Bester Song
Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down to Joy from Belfast
No Time to Die from No Time to Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
Beste Kamera
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Bester Dokumentarfilm
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Bester Schnitt
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!
Bester internationaler Spielfilm
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Dänemark)
The Hand of God (Italien)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norwegen)
Bestes Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Bestes Szenenbild
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Beste Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
