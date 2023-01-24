Oscars 2023: Das sind die Nominierten

Am Dienstag, 24. Januar, wurden die Nominierungen der 95. Oscar-Verleihung bekanntgegeben. Zu den diesjährigen Favoriten zählen unter anderem die Filme „The Banshees of Inisherin“, „Elvis“ und der deutsche Film „Im Westen nichts Neues“ mit gleich neun Nominierungen. Der Filmpreis wird am 12. März 2023 verliehen.
Hier alle Nominierungen im Überblick:
Bester Film
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Avatar: The Way of Water“
- „The Banshees Of Inisherin“
- „Elvis“
- „Everything Everywhere All At Once“
- „The Fabelmans“
- „Tár“
- „Top Gun: Maverick“
- „Triangle of Sadness“
- „Women Talking“
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Austin Butler in „Elvis“
- Colin Farrell in „The Banshees Of Inisherin“
- Brandan Fraser in „The Whale“
- Paul Mescal in „Aftersun“
- Bill Nighy „Living“
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cate Blanchett in „Tár“
- Ana De Armas in „Blonde“
- Andrea Riseborough in „To Leslie“
- Michelle Williams in „The Fabelƒmans“
- Michelle Yeoh in „Everything Everywhere All At Once“
Beste Regie
- Martin McDonagh – „The Banshees Of Inisherin“
- Daniel Kwan – „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
- Steven Spielberg – „The Fabelmans“
- Todd Field – „Tár“
- Ruben Östlund – „Triangle of Sadness“
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Brendan Gleeson in „The Banshees Of Inisherin“
- Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
- Judd Hirsch in „The Fabelmans“
- Barry Keoghan in „The Banshees Of Inisherin“
- Ke Huy Quan in „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Angela Bassett in „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
- Hong Chau in „The Whale“
- Kerry Condon in „The Banshees Of Inisherin“
- Jamie Lee Curtis in „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
- Stephanie Hsu in „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
Bester internationaler Film
- Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland)
- Argentina 1985 (Argentinien)
- Close (Belgien)
- EO (Polen)
- The Quiet Girl (Irland)
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
- „The Banshees of Inisherin“
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
- „The Fabelmans“
- „Tár“
- „Triangle of Sadness“
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery“
- „Living“
- „Top Gun“
- „Women Talking“
Bestes Kostüm-Design
- „Babylon“
- „Black Panther“
- „Elvis“
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
- „Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris“
Bester Ton
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Avatar – The Way Of Water“
- „The Batman“
- „Elvis“
- „Top Gun: Maverick“
Beste Filmmusik
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Babylon“
- „Banshee of Inisherin“
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
- „The Fabelmans“
Bester Song
- „Applause“ aus „Tell It Like a Woman“
- „Hold My Hand“ aus „Top Gun: Maverick“
- „Lift me Up“ aus „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
- „Naatu Naatu aus „RRR“
- „This Is a Life“ „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
Bester Kurzfilm
- „An Irish Goodbye“
- „Ivalu“
- „Le Pupille“
- „Night Ride“
- „The Red Suitcase“
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- „The Boy, the Mole, the Foy and the Horse“
- „The Flying Sailor“
- „Ice Merchants“
- „My Year of Dicks“
- „An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It“
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- „All That Breaths“
- „All the Beauty and the Bloodshed“
- „Fire of Love“
- „A House Made of Splinters“
- „Navalny“
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- „The Elephant Whisperers“
- „Haulout“
- „How Do You Measure a Year?“
- „The Martha Mitchell Effect“
- „Stranger at the Gate“
Bester Animationsfilm
- „Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio“
- „Marcel the Shell With Shoes On“
- „Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch“
- „Rot“
- „Das Seeungeheuer“
Makeup und Hairstyling
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „The Batman“
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
- „Elvis“
- „The Whale“
Bestes Szenenbild
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Avatar: The Way Of Water“
- „Babylon“
- „Elvis“
- „The Fabelmans“
Bester Schnitt
- „Banshees of Inisherin“
- „Elvis“
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
- „Tár“
- „Top Gun: Maverick“
Beste Kamera
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Bardo“
- „Elvis“
- „Empire of Light“
- „Tár“
Beste visuelle Effekte
- „Im Westen nichts Neues“
- „Avatar: The Way of Water“
- „The Batman“
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever„
- „Top Gun: Maverick“