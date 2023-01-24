Oscars 2023: Das sind die Nominierten

Gedanken zum Gegenwärtig*innen

Spooky Season: Warum „Wednesday“ auch nur eine Verherrlichung der Vergangenheit ist

Unsere Gegenwart scheint später nun tatsächlich Geschichte zu werden. Zeit also, sich in dieser Kolumne die popkulturelle Gegenwart genau anzugucken. Was passiert? Und wie und warum hängt das alles zusammen? Hier Folge 24, in der Julia Friese erklärt, was „Wednesday“ mit „Ghost World“, „Buffy“ und „Daria“ gemeinsam hat.