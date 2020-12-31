„Pop around the clock“: Diese Konzerte zeigt 3sat an Silvester

„Mit starken Frauen, Rock-Legenden, Pop-Newcomern“: 3sat zeigt an Silvester 2020 im Rahmen seines Thementags „Pop around the clock“ legendäre Konzerte, die uns zu diesem besonders ruhig ausfallenden Jahreswechsel unterhalten können. Unter anderem sind Konzerte von Rod Stewart, Elvis, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Chaka Khan zu sehen. Außerdem: das neue Metallica-Konzert „S&M2“ und ein bewegendes Gedenkkonzert für Avicii.
Auch Konzerte für Pop- und R&B-Fans
Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera und Shakira sind an Silvester ebenso zu sehen wie Usher und John Legend, die in einem Special die Songs von Prince feiern.
„Pop around the clock“: Das komplette Programm im Überblick
5:30 – 8:30
Bob Dylan: The Other Side of the Mirror
Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band
8:30 – 12:55
Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special
Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour
Prince: Sign o‘ the Times
12:55 – 16:00
Prince: Rave un2 the Year 2000
Chaka Khan: Homecoming
Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019
16:00 – 19:15
Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live
Roger Waters: Us + Them
19:15 – 22:45:
Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour
Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling
Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour
22:45 – 2:00:
Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K.
Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute
Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris
2:00 – 6:00:
Muse: Simulation Theory
Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands
zdf@bauhaus: Live-Musik mit Milow
zdf@bauhaus: Live-Musik mit Anett Louisan