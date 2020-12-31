„Pop around the clock“: Diese Konzerte zeigt 3sat an Silvester

„Mit starken Frauen, Rock-Legenden, Pop-Newcomern“: 3sat zeigt an Silvester 2020 im Rahmen seines Thementags „Pop around the clock“ legendäre Konzerte, die uns zu diesem besonders ruhig ausfallenden Jahreswechsel unterhalten können. Unter anderem sind Konzerte von Rod Stewart, Elvis, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Chaka Khan zu sehen. Außerdem: das neue Metallica-Konzert „S&M2“ und ein bewegendes Gedenkkonzert für Avicii.

Auch Konzerte für Pop- und R&B-Fans

Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera und Shakira sind an Silvester ebenso zu sehen wie Usher und John Legend, die in einem Special die Songs von Prince feiern.

„Pop around the clock“: Das komplette Programm im Überblick

5:30 – 8:30

Bob Dylan: The Other Side of the Mirror

Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

8:30 – 12:55

Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special

Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour

Prince: Sign o‘ the Times

12:55 – 16:00

Prince: Rave un2 the Year 2000

Chaka Khan: Homecoming

Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019

16:00 – 19:15

Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live

Roger Waters: Us + Them

19:15 – 22:45:

Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour

Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling

Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour

22:45 – 2:00:

Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K.

Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute

Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris

2:00 – 6:00:

Muse: Simulation Theory

Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands

zdf@bauhaus: Live-Musik mit Milow

zdf@bauhaus: Live-Musik mit Anett Louisan