Vampire Weekend neues Album ist „zu 94,5 Prozent“ fertig

14,5 Prozent in neun Monaten – das ist das Tempo, mit dem Vampire Weekend an ihrem neuen Album arbeiten. In einer auch auf Reddit festgehaltenen Instagram-Antwort haben sie nämlich nun verkündet, dass ihr neues Album zu 94,5 Prozent fertig sei. Wir erinnern uns: Eine ähnliche Antwort hat die Band auf die Frage nach neuer Musik schon einmal gegeben. Anfang September erklärten Vampire Weekend, ihr neues Album sei zu 80 Prozent fertig.
On sale this Friday, June 1st at 10 AM PT. We’re playing two shows in Ojai this Father’s Day Weekend at the beautiful Libbey Bowl. One’s on Saturday night, the other’s Sunday morning. Probably worth catching both 😉. Richard Pictures (featuring Time Crisis’ Jake Longstreth for all the TC Heads) is opening at both shows. Tickets at vampireweekend.com
In ihrem Instagram-Post kündigten Vampire Weekend zwei neue Shows an. Zuvor bestätigten sie bereits ein paar Festivalauftritte, frischten ihre Homepage und ihr Instagram-Profil auf und haben auch ihr Facebook-Profilbild geändert.
Vampire Weekend veröffentlichten 2013 ihr drittes und bis heute aktuelles Album MODERN VAMPIRES OF THE CITY. Dessen Nachfolger wird ihre erste Platte ohne Gitarrist und Multiinstrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij sein. Der stieg 2016 aus, um sich auf die Produktion anderer Bands sowie auf andere Projekte zu konzentrieren.
Ezra Koenig sprach zuletzt im Frühjahr 2017 über ein neues Album von Vampire Weekend. Damals postete er einige erklärende Worte auf Instagram und nannte als Arbeitstitel MITSUBISHI MACCHIATO.
every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album. obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening: 2013- MVOTC release 2014 – still touring/promoting 2015 – mental health year (putting 3 albums in stores was taxing), worked on a vibey project you’ll hear abt soon 2016- writing LP4, long days in the library researching w/ the grad students 2017 – recording, trying to finish ASAP what else can I tell you without playing myself? hmm, it’s a lil more springtime than the last one. guitar’s not dead. there are songs (currently) called “Conversation” & “Flower Moon.” Flower Moon is hard to finish but I think it belongs on the album. working title is still Mitsubishi Macchiato cuz it is a helpful concept. I should probably stop there cuz all of that information is subject to change & I can't tell you the really good stuff anyway 🍍🔥🍍🎶🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕🌖🌗🌘🌚