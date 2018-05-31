Vampire Weekend neues Album ist „zu 94,5 Prozent“ fertig

On sale this Friday, June 1st at 10 AM PT. We’re playing two shows in Ojai this Father’s Day Weekend at the beautiful Libbey Bowl. One’s on Saturday night, the other’s Sunday morning. Probably worth catching both 😉. Richard Pictures (featuring Time Crisis’ Jake Longstreth for all the TC Heads) is opening at both shows. Tickets at vampireweekend.com

