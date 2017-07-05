Toggle menu

musikexpress
Suche

Die 10 besten Städte für Radfahrer (Galerie)

von

Die 10 besten Städte für Radfahrer (Galerie)

  • BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 18: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was altered using a digital filter) Riders compete in the Velothon Ber
    1 von 20
    Foto: Joern Pollex. All rights reserved.
  • BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 18: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was altered using a digital filter) Riders compete in the Velothon Ber
    2 von 20
    Foto: Joern Pollex. All rights reserved.
  • A businessman rides a bicycle past an electric quotation board flashing the Nikkei key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in T
    3 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, KAZUHIRO NOGI. All rights reserved.
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 18: Snow covers a road as a commuter rides on a bicycle near the Imperial Palace on January 18, 2016
    4 von 20
    Foto: Getty Images, Tomohiro Ohsumi. All rights reserved.
  • LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - JULY 01: Commuters ride their bikes along Hribarjevo nabrezje as cafes open in the morning on July 1, 2
    5 von 20
    Foto: Christian Science Monitor/Getty , Christian Science Monitor. All rights reserved.
  • A Ljubljana resident rides his bicycle on a flooded street in the western part of the city on September 19, 2010. Thousands o
    6 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, AFP. All rights reserved.
  • Participants take part in the 'Ronde van Vlaanderen 2017' cycling race on April 1, 2017 in Antwerpen. / AFP PHOTO / Belga /
    7 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE. All rights reserved.
  • A man rides his bicycle at Sint-Michielskaai in Antwerp, on March 23, 2017, after Belgian security forces arrested a French n
    8 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, VIRGINIE LEFOUR. All rights reserved.
  • BORDEAUX, GIRONDE, NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE, FRANCE - 2016/08/06: Young girl riding a rental bike on street. (Photo by Raquel Maria
    9 von 20
    Foto: LightRocket via Getty Images, Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola. All rights reserved.
  • A woman cycles past campaign posters on November 28, 2015 in Bordeaux, ahead of the December 6-13 regional elections in the A
    10 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, MEHDI FEDOUACH. All rights reserved.
  • MALMO, SWEDEN - JULY 23: A general view of the fan bicycle park outside the The Swedbank Stadion, the home stadium of Malmo F
    11 von 20
    Foto: Getty Images, Matthew Ashton - AMA. All rights reserved.
  • MALMö, SWEDEN - 2015/08/08: Rainbow flag on bike with adults and children in the parade. Parade closing the Rainbow festival
    12 von 20
    Foto: LightRocket via Getty Images, Pacific Press. All rights reserved.
  • French Union for a Popular Movement party (UMP) Parliament Member, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet (L) and UMP senator Fabienne Ke
    13 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, PATRICK HERTZOG. All rights reserved.
  • A pupil rides her bicycle to school, on September 2, 2014 in Strasbourg, eastern France at the start of the new school year.
    14 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, FREDERICK FLORIN. All rights reserved.
  • View of a canal in Amsterdam with a woman on a bicycle on April 12, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Aurore Belot (Photo credit sho
    15 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, AURORE BELOT. All rights reserved.
  • Bicycles are parked at Amsterdam Central Station, on November 1, 2016, in Amsterdam. The government and provinces will spend
    16 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, OLAF KRAAK. All rights reserved.
  • People cycle through the snow in Utrecht, The Netherlands, on January 7, 2017. / AFP / ANP / Remko de Waal / Netherlands OUT
    17 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, REMKO DE WAAL. All rights reserved.
  • France's Thomas Voeckler rides past a windmill as supporters cheer during the 166 km second stage of the 102nd edition of the
    18 von 20
    Foto: AFP/Getty Images, LIONEL BONAVENTURE. All rights reserved.
  • COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 12: Laura Tonder with her bike wearing a red dress, olive bomber jacket and denim jeans outside
    19 von 20
    Foto: Getty Images, Christian Vierig. All rights reserved.
  • COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - MARCH 8: A bicycle is locked to a metal boat mooring on Nyhavn canal, on March 8, 2017 in Copenhagen, D
    20 von 20
    Foto: Christian Science Monitor/Getty Images, Christian Science Monitor. All rights reserved.
Previous Image Next Image
In diesen Städten ist man besonders gut auf zwei Rädern unterwegs – sicher ist sicher
me. Immer aktuell: Das Neueste vom Tag auf der Startseite lesen ›
nächster Artikel
voriger Artikel
Share
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen