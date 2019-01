Endlich: Vampire Weekends neue Songs „Harmony Hall“ und „2021“ hier im Stream

View this post on Instagram

today is the last day of horsing around before new Vampire Weekend music officially drops (tmrw, Thursday 8 am EST.) there have been so many good guesses re: the title but they have been across many content platforms. we need to consolidate so today and today only if you correctly guess the title in the comments of this post, we’ll send you something. might be something very small. might just be for the first few people to get it right. maybe some bonus prizes for creative but incorrect guesses. this is not a fully thought-out contest. this is horsing around. anyway, what does FOTB stand for?