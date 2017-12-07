Für iPhone und iPad: Das sind die erfolgreichsten Apps 2017

Immer am Jahresende teilt Apple mit, welche Apps für iPhone und iPad am erfolgreichsten performt haben. Neben All-Time-Favourites wie WhatsApp sind 2017 ein paar neue Abräumer dabei – insbesondere bei den Spielen zeichnen sich klare Sieger ab.
Top-Seller ‚iPhone Apps (Gekauft)‘
1. Blitzer.de PRO (Eifrig Media)
2. Threema (Threema GmbH)
3. Enlight (Lightricks Ltd.)
4. 7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit (Fitness Guide Inc)
5. LightX (Andor Communications Private Limited)
6. WetterOnline Pro (WetterOnline – Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH)
7. Facetune (Lightricks Ltd.)
8. Oje, ich wachse! (Domus Technica)
9. Sparkasse+ Alle Finanzen mobil im Griff (Star Finanz GmbH)
10. WeatherPro (MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH)
Top-Seller ‚iPhone Apps (Gratis)‘
1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp Inc.)
2. YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken (Google, Inc.)
3. Instagram (Instagram, Inc.)
4. Snapchat (Snapchat, Inc)
5. Messenger (Facebook, Inc.)
6. Google Maps – GPS Navigation (Google, Inc.)
7. Facebook (Facebook, Inc.)
8. Spotify Music (Spotify Ltd.)
9. Bitmoji (Bitstrips)
10. eBay Kleinanzeigen (Marktplaats BV)
Top-Seller ‚iPhone Games (Gekauft)‘
1. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
2. Minecraft (Mojang)
3. MONOPOLY Game (Electronic Arts)
4. Bloons TD 5 (Ninja Kiwi)
5. Hitman Sniper (SQUARE ENIX INC)
6. Assassin’s Creed Identity (Ubisoft)
7. F1 2016 (The Codemasters Software Company Limited)
8. Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)
9. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo Games Ltd)
10. Tank Hero (Clapfoot Inc.)
Top-Seller ‚iPhone Games (Gratis)‘
1. Super Mario Run (Nintendo Co., Ltd.)
2. Wort Guru (Zentertain Ltd.)
3. Clash Royale (Supercell)
4. Piano Tiles 2™ (Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited)
5. Snake VS Block (Voodoo)
6. Quizduell (FEO Media)
7. Subway Surfers (Kiloo)
8. Stadt Land Fluss – Wörtespiel (Fanatee)
9. 4 Bilder 1 Wort (LOTUM GmbH)
10. Hill Climb Racing 2 (Fingersoft)
Diese iPad-Apps machten 2017 das Rennen
Beim iPad standen andere Apps für die Nutzer ganz oben auf der Liste. So nutzte man hier am liebsten Programme zum Zeichnen und Notizen machen, aber auch die WhatsApp-Version fürs Tablet zählt zu den beliebtesten Apps.
Top-Seller ‚iPad Apps (Gekauft)‘
1. GoodNotes 4 (Timebase Technology Limited)
2. Procreate (Savage Interactive Pty Ltd)
3. Duet Display (Duet, Inc)
4. App für WhatsApp – Version für iPad (Wzp Solutions Lda)
5. PDF Expert von Readdle (Readdle Inc.)
6. Affinity Photo (Serif Labs)
7. WetterOnline Pro (WetterOnline – Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH)
8. ChatMate for WhatsApp (Bastian Roessler)
9. Notability (Ginger Labs)
10. WeatherPro for iPad (MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH)
Top-Seller ‚iPad Apps (Gratis)‘
1. Messenger für WhatsApp – App für iPad (Wzp Solutions Lda)
2. Netflix (Netflix, Inc.)
3. YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken (Google, Inc.)
4. Amazon Prime Video (Amazon Instant Video Limited)
5. Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad (Apalon Apps)
6. Skype für iPad (Skype Communications S.a.r.l)
7. Amazon (Amazon)
8. Microsoft Word (Microsoft Corporation)
9. Google Maps – GPS Navigation (Google, Inc.)
10. Spotify Music (Spotify Ltd.)
Top-Seller ‚iPad Games (Gekauft)‘
1. Minecraft (Mojang)
2. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo Games Ltd)
3. RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic (Atari)
4. F1 2016 (The Codemasters Software Company Limited)
5. Farming Simulator 18 (GIANTS Software GmbH)
6. The Room Three (Fireproof Games)
7. The Room (Fireproof Games)
8. MONOPOLY for iPad (Electronic Arts)
9. Bloons TD 5 HD (Ninja Kiwi)
10. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
Top-Seller ‚iPad Games (Gratis)‘
1. Super Mario Run (Nintendo Co., Ltd.)
2. Clash Royale (Supercell)
3. Wort Guru (Zentertain Ltd.)
4. Roll the Ball – slide puzzle (BitMango)
5. Gardenscapes (Playrix Games)
6. Bubble Witch 3 Saga (King)
7. Hill Climb Racing 2 (Fingersoft)
8. Homescapes (Playrix Games)
9. Rolling Sky (Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited)
10. Piano Tiles 2™ (Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited)
