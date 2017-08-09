Glen Campbell ist tot. Der legendäre Countrymusiker starb am 8. August 2017, nachdem er über mehrere Jahre an Alzheimer erkrankt war. Campbell wurde 81 Jahre alt.

In einem Statement erklärte Campbells Familie:

„It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page. A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow. The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.“

Glen Campbell wurde am 22. April 1936 in Delight, Arkansas geboren. Er galt als einer der größten Songwriter seiner Zeit, veröffentlichte seit 1968 über 60 Alben. Sein aktuelles hieß ADIOS und erschien erst dieses Jahr. In seiner Karriere gewann er zehn Grammys. Zu seinen bekanntesten Songs zählen „Witchita Lineman”, „Gavelston”, „By the Time I Get to Phoenix” und natürlich „Rhinestone Cowboy”.