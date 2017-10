Inspiration oder schon Plagiat? Versaces neuer Pullover sieht aus wie ein Vintage-Eishockey-Shirt

Dear #Versace, if you're gonna plagiarize the old #Canucks logo, you could've at least done a better job. It looks like the old logo's been turned inside out & tilted on a different angle. At least with the 'Nucks jerseys, you could get your name on them … for a lot cheaper. #NHL pic.twitter.com/ONbk43nxK3

— Ashleigh Ragutero (@AshRagutero) September 28, 2017