Die 16-jährige schwedische Klima-Aktivistin Greta Thunberg gibt auf dem neuen Track von The 1975, der so heißt wie die Band, ihr musikalisches Debüt.

Die Alben von The 1975 haben alle etwas gemeinsam. Jedes Album fängt mit einem Intro an, das ebenfalls auf den Namen „The 1975“ hört. Diese Tradition wird auf dem neuen Album NOTES ON A CONDITIONAL FORM fortgesetzt. Die Besonderheit bei diesem Intro ist, dass es von Greta Thunberg eingesprochen wird:



Die Einnahmen, die durch das Lied entstehen, sollen komplett der gemeinnützigen Organisation Extinction Rebellion gespendet werden, die gegen die politische Untätigkeit gegen die Klimakrise protestiert.

Der Track entstand Ende Juni 2019 in Stockholm und Greta Thunberg ruft darin dazu auf, dass es jetzt an der Zeit sei, etwas gegen das Versagen der vorherigen Generationen zu unternehmen. Auch alle politischen Bewegungen seien bisher daran gescheitert, das Klima auf unserem Planeten zu retten. Nun sei keine Zeit mehr abzuwarten und tatenlos zu bleiben. Jetzt sei die Zeit um zu rebellieren:

The 1975 sind für ihre Bemühungen bekannt, das Klima und die Umwelt so wenig wie möglich zu belasten. Sie verzichten zum Beispiel beim Verkauf ihrer Alben auf Einwegkunststoffe bei den CD-Hüllen oder minimieren die Schadstoff-Entstehung bei der Produktion ihrer Vinyls.

Bei NOTES ON A CONDITIONAL FORM handelt es sich bereits um das vierte Studioalbum von The 1975. Es soll voraussichtlich am 21. Februar 2020 erscheinen.

Die kompletten Lyrics von Greta Thunberg auf „The 1975“:

„We are right now in the beginning of a climate and ecological crisis.

And we need to call it what it is. An emergency.

We must acknowledge that we do not have the situation under control and that we don’t have all the solutions yet. Unless those solutions mean that we simply stop doing certain things.

We admit that we are losing this battle.

We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed. All political movements in their present form have failed.

But homo sapiens have not yet failed.

Yes, we are failing, but there is still time to turn everything around. We can still fix this. We still have everything in our own hands.

But unless we recognise the overall failures of our current systems, we most probably don’t stand a chance.

We are facing a disaster of unspoken sufferings for enormous amounts of people. And now is not the time for speaking politely or focusing on what we can or cannot say. Now is the time to speak clearly.

Solving the climate crisis is the greatest and most complex challenge that homo sapiens have ever faced. The main solution, however, is so simple that even a small child can understand it. We have to stop our emissions of greenhouse gases.

And either we do that, or we don’t.

You say that nothing in life is black or white.

But that is a lie. A very dangerous lie.

Either we prevent a 1.5 degree of warming, or we don’t.

Either we avoid setting off that irreversible chain reaction beyond human control, or we don’t.

Either we choose to go on as a civilisation or we don’t.

That is as black or white as it gets.

Because there are no grey areas when it comes to survival.

Now we all have a choice.

We can create transformational action that will safeguard the living conditions for future generations.

Or we can continue with our business as usual and fail.

That is up to you and me.

And yes, we need a system change rather than individual change. But you cannot have one without the other.

If you look through history, all the big changes in society have been started by people at the grassroots level. People like you and me.

So, I ask you to please wake up and make the changes required possible. To do your best is no longer good enough. We must all do the seemingly impossible.

Today, we use about 100 million barrels of oil every single day. There are no politics to change that. There are no rules to keep that oil in the ground.

So, we can no longer save the world by playing by the rules. Because the rules have to be changed.

Everything needs to change. And it has to start today.

So, everyone out there, it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel.“