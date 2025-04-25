Linkin Park: Neue Single „Unshatter“ ist da – Lyrics und Video
Linkin Park haben ihren neuen Song „Unshatter“ veröffentlicht.
Linkin Park haben sich mit ihrer brandneuen Single „Unshatter“ zurückgemeldet. Der Song ist ab sofort auf allen Plattformen zum Streamen verfügbar und ist die nächste, bislang unveröffentlichte Single aus der kommenden FROM ZERO (Deluxe Edition), die am 16. Mai erscheinen wird.
Schon die ersten Sekunden von „Unshatter“ lassen keinen Zweifel, daran, dass Linkin Park weiterpowern wollen: Ein stampfender Groove, verzerrte Gitarren und die energiegeladene Produktion treffen auf den Gesang von Emily Armstrong. „‚Unshatter‘ war einer der ersten Tracks, die wir für From Zero geschrieben haben“, verrät Shinoda. „Emilys Gesang in der Bridge hat uns gezeigt, was wir gemeinsam erreichen können.“
Die Lyrics von „Unshatter“
And we’ll never ever put it back together
I should’ve known better, you’re lying
Maybe I made it more complicated than it had to be
Maybe I’m mistaken, but it’s taking something out of me
Maybe I’m too patient ‚cause I waited until now to see
Take what you say and I’ll ruminate away reality
But we’ll never ever put it back together
I should’ve known better, you’re lying
Unshatter the picture I was tryna see myself in
Unshatter the promise that I could not believe
I don’t know why we got so cold
But my chest is holding all my feelings
Unshatter me
I was waiting patiently, saving judgment for too long
When the hesitation would set the stage that I’d lose on
You were only aiming to pass the blame and, then, move on
You just turned the tables and made my right to a new wrong
And we’ll never ever put it back together
I should have known better, you’re lying
Unshatter the picture I was trying to see myself in
Unshatter the promise that I could not believe
I don’t know why we got so cold
But my chest is holding all my feelings
Unshatter me
You don’t know me
You don’t know me
I don’t owe you
You don’t know me
You don’t know me
You don’t know me
I don’t owe you, go
I don’t owe you anything
I don’t owe you anything, go
You don’t know me
You don’t know me
I don’t owe you anything, go
You don’t know me
You don’t know me
I don’t owe you
And we’ll never ever put it back together
I should’ve known better, you’re lying
Unshatter the picture I was trying to see myself in
Unshatter the promise that I could not believe
I don’t know why we got so cold
But my chest is holding all my feelings
Unshatter me
Die Single folgt auf „Up From The Bottom“, der bereits über 24 Millionen Spotify-Streams und 16 Millionen YouTube-Views generiert hat. Die FROM ZERO (Deluxe Edition) enthält drei brandneue Tracks, während die erweiterte physische Ausgabe zudem fünf exklusive Live-Tracks umfasst.
„From Zero“ World Tour startet – Deutschland-Termine im Juni und Juli
Demnächst beginnt die große „From Zero“ World Tour in den USA. In Deutschland sind Linkin Park im Juni und Juli zu sehen. Die Nachfrage ist gewaltig: 15 Shows sind bereits ausverkauft, darunter das Wembley-Stadion in London, das Stade de France in Paris und der TD Garden in Boston (dort sogar eine Zusatzshow am 31. Juli). Den großen Abschluss feiert die Band am 11. November in Brasilien.
Linkin Park: Die Tourdaten für Deutschland
16. Juni | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Hannover
18. Juni | Olympiastadion, Berlin
1. Juli | Merkur Spiel Arena, Düsseldorf
8. Juli | Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt
9. Juli | Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt (Zusatzshow)
Das Vorprogramm in Deutschland: Architects (alle Shows), JPEGMAFIA (Düsseldorf & Frankfurt).
FROM ZERO (DELUXE EDITION) – Tracklist & Release VÖ: 16.05.2025 (Warner Records)
- From Zero (Intro)
- The Emptiness Machine
- Cut the Bridge
- Heavy Is the Crown
- Over Each Other
- Casualty
- Overflow
- Two Faced
- Stained
- IGYEIH
- Good Things Go
- Up From The Bottom*
- Unshatter*
- Let You Fade* (*Zuvor unveröffentlicht)