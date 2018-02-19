Unglaublich: Tool beginnen im April mit den Aufnahmen zu ihrem neuen Album

~ Huge fun & honor performing all the new tunes for Guinea pigs Sebastian & #KingBuzz b4 the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Mjk in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting! ————————–Repost from @sebastianbach @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost How lucky am I? Spent yesterday getting my face melted by 3/4 of TOOL at the TOOL headquarters / rehearsal Studio. My very own private Tool show just missing the vocals! This is not just your average simple rock and roll music. This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a TOOL. Some tunes were so pummelling it felt like I was getting a deep tissue massage! in fact they could call the record that. No song was shorter than 7 minutes and some were 20 minutes long! Just my idea of how to spend the perfect day! Thank you so much to my great friend Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor on bass for your hospitality! Danny Carey you are one of the most talented drummers I have ever seen in my life and such a nice fun dude! You are all inspirations to me & thank you so much for the great preview! I can only Imagine what the Majestic vocals of Maynard James Keenan would sound like on top of this music. If it's as delicious as his wine is, then I am buying this record for sure! 🎛️🔈🍷cheers guys ! It was also great to see Buzz Osbourne the guitar player for The Melvins, who I last saw backstage in Seattle (I think) when we were drinking beers with Chris Cornell decades ago. Always good to see someone still doing great so many years down the line! #Melvins #Tool #MathRock #Rehearsal #rock #survivors

