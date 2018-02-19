Unglaublich: Tool beginnen im April mit den Aufnahmen zu ihrem neuen Album

Der Sänger der Progressive-Metal-Band Tool, Maynard James Keenan, hat angekündigt, dass die Gruppe im April mit den Aufnahmen ihres sehr lang erwarteten neuen Albums beginnen werde.
In einer Reihe Tweets schrieb der Musiker, er habe endlich die Audio-Files erhalten, nach denen er elf Jahre gebettelt habe.
Started getting music files from the boys w the word FINAL in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging. That in theory means the tracks wont change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the FINAL on 1,
— Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) February 17, 2018
Tags darauf kündigte Gitarrist Adam Jones an, die Aufnahmen zum Nachfolger von 10,000 DAYS, dem bisher letzten, 2006 erschienenen Album Tools, würden im April beginnen. Im selben Instagram-Post zitierte er auch Skid-Row-Sänger Sebastian Bach, der die Band im Studio besucht hat. Bachs Urteil über die neue Musik Tools liest sich demnach wie folgt:
„Das ist nicht deine durchschnittliche Rock’n’Roll-Musik. Das ist der atmosphärischste Progressive-Metal, den es gibt und immer wenn du in einer groovy Trance steckt, ziehen dir Riffs, so schwer wie Werkzeug (Tool im Englischen, Anm.), einen über den Schädel. Manche Tunes sind so einschlagend, es fühlte sich an, als hätte ich eine Tiefenmassage bekommen. […] Kein Song war kürzer als sieben Minuten und manche waren 20 Minuten lang!“
~ Huge fun & honor performing all the new tunes for Guinea pigs Sebastian & #KingBuzz b4 the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Mjk in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting! ————————–Repost from @sebastianbach @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost How lucky am I? Spent yesterday getting my face melted by 3/4 of TOOL at the TOOL headquarters / rehearsal Studio. My very own private Tool show just missing the vocals! This is not just your average simple rock and roll music. This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a TOOL. Some tunes were so pummelling it felt like I was getting a deep tissue massage! in fact they could call the record that. No song was shorter than 7 minutes and some were 20 minutes long! Just my idea of how to spend the perfect day! Thank you so much to my great friend Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor on bass for your hospitality! Danny Carey you are one of the most talented drummers I have ever seen in my life and such a nice fun dude! You are all inspirations to me & thank you so much for the great preview! I can only Imagine what the Majestic vocals of Maynard James Keenan would sound like on top of this music. If it's as delicious as his wine is, then I am buying this record for sure! 🎛️🔈🍷cheers guys ! It was also great to see Buzz Osbourne the guitar player for The Melvins, who I last saw backstage in Seattle (I think) when we were drinking beers with Chris Cornell decades ago. Always good to see someone still doing great so many years down the line! #Melvins #Tool #MathRock #Rehearsal #rock #survivors
Völlig tatenlos war Maynard James Keenan bisher natürlich nicht: Mit seiner anderen Band A Perfect Circle bringt er am 20. April 2018 ihr neues Album EAT THE ELEPHANT heraus und geht sogar auf Tour. Deren letzte Platte EMOTIVE erschien 2004 – womit Tool plötzlich fast wie Fließbandarbeiter dastehen.
