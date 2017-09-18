Björk trägt Gucci in ihrem neuem Video zu „The Gate“

Drei Tage, nachdem sie ihren neuen Song „The Gate“ im Stream hören ließ, hat Björk nun das dazugehörige Video vorgestellt. Dies hat erwartungsgemäß mit konventionellen Musikvideos nicht viel gemein, ist dafür aber umso sehenswerter.

Regisseur Andrew Tomas Huang sagt darüber:

„It’s the first glimpse into Björk’s utopia. The doorway lies within the wound ‘Vulnicura‘, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channeled between the chests of two lovers. Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way. As a throughway into Bjork’s new album, ‘The Gate’ is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole.”

Das neue Album, von dem Huang da spricht, soll UTOPIA heißen und im November 2017 erscheinen. Ähnlich aufwändig wie das Video wurde auch Björks darin zu sehendes Outift produziert: Das Gucci-Kleid wurde von Allessandro Michele designt und in über 500 Stunden Arbeit hergestellt. Dazu kamen 320 Stunden Stickarbeit.

Seht hier ein Making-Of von Björks „The Gate“-Kleid:

Björks Lyrics zu „The Gate“:

my healed chestwound

transformed into a gate

where i receive love from

where i give love from

and i

care for you

i care for you

split into many parts

splattered light beams into prisms

that will reunite

if you

care for me

and then ill care for you

didnt used to be so needy

just more broken than normal

proud self sufficiency

my silhouette is oval

it is a gate

i can

care for you from

i care for you

you care for me