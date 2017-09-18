Björk trägt Gucci in ihrem neuem Video zu „The Gate“

Drei Tage, nachdem sie ihren neuen Song „The Gate“ im Stream hören ließ, hat Björk nun das dazugehörige Video vorgestellt. Dies hat erwartungsgemäß mit konventionellen Musikvideos nicht viel gemein, ist dafür aber umso sehenswerter.
Regisseur Andrew Tomas Huang sagt darüber:
„It’s the first glimpse into Björk’s utopia. The doorway lies within the wound ‘Vulnicura‘, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channeled between the chests of two lovers. Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way. As a throughway into Bjork’s new album, ‘The Gate’ is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole.”
Seht hier ein Making-Of von Björks „The Gate“-Kleid:
Björks Lyrics zu „The Gate“:
my healed chestwound
transformed into a gate
where i receive love from
where i give love from
and i
care for you
i care for you
split into many parts
splattered light beams into prisms
that will reunite
if you
care for me
and then ill care for you
didnt used to be so needy
just more broken than normal
proud self sufficiency
my silhouette is oval
it is a gate
i can
care for you from
i care for you
