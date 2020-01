Chester Benningtons alte Band Grey Daze veröffentlicht Song „What’s In The Eye“

View this post on Instagram

Here is a sneak peak at the new @greydazeofficial single “what’s in the eye” coming out tomorrow worldwide. It is a bitter sweet moment for all of us in that it is finally complete and you guys get to hear it, but also sad that we don’t get to share it in life with our dearest friend Chester @chesterbe . Before he passed we started working on this project together and we wanted to see it realized and complete. We worked our heart and soul on the project for the last three years to curate it properly. We made sure his family and friends were all on board in support of us doing this and we hope we made Chester, his family, and you all proud. We hope you love the music as much as we do. #muchlove #wedidit #wemissyou #greydaze #chesterbennington Let me know your thoughts please!