„Dear White People“-Schöpfer Justin Simien analysiert Childish Gambinos „This Is America“

Im Video zu „This Is America“ tanzt Gambino selbstverliebt durch eine gigantische Fabrikhalle, erschießt dann wie aus dem Nichts einen Gitarrenspieler und einen kompletten Gospel-Chor. Der politische Song und das noch viel aktuellere Video wurden zwei Tage nach Donald Trumps Rede auf dem jährlichen Kongress der „National Rifle Association“ veröffentlicht und in der gleiche Woche, in der die neue Staffel der Serie „Dear White People“ auf Netflix begann.

Die Netflix-Serie von Justin Simien zeigt eine Gruppe afroamerikanischer Studenten in einer amerikanischen Universität, die hauptsächlich von Weißen besucht wird. Die Serie hebt die daraus resultierenden Probleme und Spannungen an der Uni hervor – vor allem mit Bezug auf Rassismus.

Simien analysiert nun auf Twitter die provokativsten Bilder des Musikvideos zu „This Is America“, mit einem wichtigen Verweis auf Jim Crow, und sinniert darüber, wie Gambinos Gedanken über das falsche Versprechen der Freiheit für die Schwarzen in Amerika in dem Video dargestellt werden.

Die einzelnen Tweets könnt Ihr hier nachlesen:

This is a love letter pic.twitter.com/GvGL63vPXt — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

For the second time this year I've been shifted by @donaldglover's work. He forced me to confront the effects of consumerism on the lives of people of color in @AtlantaFX Robbin' Season; with Teddy Perkins still haunting me with the choice to either participate and brave the — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Should've known it was a trap from the beginning. The innocent appeal of a guitar against white, which draws, yes, Travon Martin's father to play. All the while someone (obscured by more whiteness) lies in wait. "We just wanna party. Party just for fun." pic.twitter.com/ESxF7xUOCV — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

That someone being, as the net has deduced, is Jim Crow, who Gambino embodies with a combination of popular dance memes sporadically interrupted with bug eyes. Jim Crow returns to Travon's father with a gun. Our father's guitar is gone. His head shrouded in white. Spoiler alert. pic.twitter.com/qvEdUgVZyH — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Jim Crow began as mere pop culture entertainment at the expense of America's freed slaves and became the means of their oppression. The term "Jim Crow" became so pejorative this country's apartheid separating Africans and their descendants from white Americans its name. pic.twitter.com/IEwLwfB2i4 — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

But this is America, Gambino tells us. It's brutal, but either you participate in the space American culture has allotted you (even if only to play Jim Crow as many black entertainers have and continue to do since the country's founding) or you perish. pic.twitter.com/aEC2s7qdSm — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

That participation may include the misleading of impressionable black youth along with outright brutality against other black people. It may even result in our attention spans (articulated through razor thin depth of field) being distracted from the suicidal mayhem around us. pic.twitter.com/K7C5U6chc1 — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

But it will also include trap beats, gettin' money, fun dance memes and a chance to survive long enough to enjoy America's promise of freedom. pic.twitter.com/TjJSYrWRLJ — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

By ending with a terrifying bolt right out of Get I know @donaldglover is asking us to put ourselves on trial for a number of crimes but there’s one that resonates with me deeply. He leverages a phenomenal tv appearance, series, album, pick one to introduce a narrative into pop pic.twitter.com/mL4RigOziL — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

culture designed to strip us of all its trappings, even the ones he directly benefits from. I feel so grateful and alive because of his work. Keep putting us on trial brother. — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018