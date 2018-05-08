Toggle menu

„Dear White People“-Schöpfer Justin Simien analysiert Childish Gambinos „This Is America“

von
Childish Gambino in „This Is America“.
Childish Gambino in „This Is America".
Foto: VEVO. All rights reserved.
Das Video zu „This is America“ von Childish Gambino wurde sofort zu einem weltweiten Phänomen. Es stellt die rassistischen Widersprüche Amerikas dar.

Im Video zu „This Is America“ tanzt Gambino selbstverliebt durch eine gigantische Fabrikhalle, erschießt dann wie aus dem Nichts einen Gitarrenspieler und einen kompletten Gospel-Chor. Der politische Song und das noch viel aktuellere Video wurden zwei Tage nach Donald Trumps Rede auf dem jährlichen Kongress der „National Rifle Association“ veröffentlicht und in der gleiche Woche, in der die neue Staffel der Serie „Dear White People“ auf Netflix begann.

Die Netflix-Serie von Justin Simien zeigt eine Gruppe afroamerikanischer Studenten in einer amerikanischen Universität, die hauptsächlich von Weißen besucht wird. Die Serie hebt die daraus resultierenden Probleme und Spannungen an der Uni hervor – vor allem mit Bezug auf Rassismus.

Simien analysiert nun auf Twitter die provokativsten Bilder des Musikvideos zu „This Is America“, mit einem wichtigen Verweis auf Jim Crow, und sinniert darüber, wie Gambinos Gedanken über das falsche Versprechen der Freiheit für die Schwarzen in Amerika in dem Video dargestellt werden.

Die einzelnen Tweets könnt Ihr hier nachlesen:

mehr:
