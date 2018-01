„Die With Me“ – Diese Chat-App kannst du nur mit sterbendem Akku nutzen

@driesdepoorter: ⠀ 🔥 NEW PROJECT 🔥⠀ 'Die With Me' is an chat app you can only use when you have less than 5% battery. Die together in a chatroom on your way to offline peace. #diewithme.⠀ ⠀ Collab with David Surprenant⠀ Presented in collaboration with IDFA @DocLab ⠀ ⠀ https://buff.ly/2DcVw1p

