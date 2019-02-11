Grammys 2019: Die Gewinner im Überblick

Foto: Getty Images for The Recording A, Alberto E. Rodriguez. All rights reserved.

Gewann als „Best New Artist“: Dua Lipa bei den 61. Grammys am 10. Februar 2019 in Los Angeles

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag fand die 61. Grammy-Verleihung in Los Angeles statt. In 29 Kategorien wurden Preise vergeben. Kacey Musgraves‘ Album GOLDEN HOUR wurde als „Album des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet, Childish Gambino gewann mit „This Is America“ in den Kategorien „Song des Jahres“ und „Aufnahme des Jahres“, war aber nicht persönlich anwesend. Zu den weiteren Gewinnern gehören Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Chris Cornell, Beck, Greta Van Fleet und Lady Gaga. Auftritte gab es unter anderem von den Red Hot Chili Peppers mit Post Malone, Travis Scott und James Blake, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus und Shawn Mendes, Brandy Carlile, St. Vincent und Dua Lipa sowie Lady Gaga. Moderiert wurde der Abend von Alicia Keys.

Grammys 2019: Die Nominierten und die Gewinner in allen Kategorien im Überblick

Album of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther

Record of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Cardi B – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Song of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Best New Artists:

Dua Lipa

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – “Say Something”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Dance Recording:

Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – “Electricity”

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul”

Disclosure – “Ultimatum”

Fisher – “Losing It”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Best Rock Performance:

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

The Fever 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Best Rock Song:

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”

Ghost – “Rats”

Best Rock Album:

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album:

Beck – Colors

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Metal Performance:

High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Best R&B Performance:

H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best R&B Song:

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – “Come Through And Chill”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – “Focus”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album:

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Best Rap Performance:

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice For What”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6LACK feat. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Best Rap Song:

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – “Win”

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Greatest Showman

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Best Spoken Word Album:

Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All

Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”

Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”

Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This is Me”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Pharrell Williams

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Best Music Video:

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

The Carters – “Apes***”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “Pynk”

Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”