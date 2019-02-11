Grammys 2019: Die Gewinner im Überblick

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag fand die 61. Grammy-Verleihung in Los Angeles statt. In 29 Kategorien wurden Preise vergeben. Kacey Musgraves‘ Album GOLDEN HOUR wurde als „Album des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet, Childish Gambino gewann mit „This Is America“ in den Kategorien „Song des Jahres“ und „Aufnahme des Jahres“, war aber nicht persönlich anwesend. Zu den weiteren Gewinnern gehören Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Chris Cornell, Beck, Greta Van Fleet und Lady Gaga. Auftritte gab es unter anderem von den Red Hot Chili Peppers mit Post Malone, Travis Scott und James Blake, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus und Shawn Mendes, Brandy Carlile, St. Vincent und Dua Lipa sowie Lady Gaga. Moderiert wurde der Abend von Alicia Keys.
Grammys 2019: Die Nominierten und die Gewinner in allen Kategorien im Überblick
Album of the Year:
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther
Record of the Year:
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Cardi B – “I Like It”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Song of the Year:
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Best New Artists:
Dua Lipa
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Beck – “Colors”
Camila Cabello – “Havana”
Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”
Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – “Say Something”
Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Dance Recording:
Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – “Electricity”
Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul”
Disclosure – “Ultimatum”
Fisher – “Losing It”
Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Justice – Woman Worldwide
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Best Rock Performance:
Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”
The Fever 333 – “Made An America”
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
Best Rock Song:
St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”
Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”
Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”
Ghost – “Rats”
Best Rock Album:
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album:
Beck – Colors
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Best Metal Performance:
High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”
Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”
Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
Trivium – “Betrayer”
Underoath – “On My Teeth”
Best R&B Performance:
H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – “Summer”
Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”
PJ Morton – “First Began”
Best R&B Song:
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – “Come Through And Chill”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. – “Focus”
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album:
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
PJ Morton – Gumbo
Best Rap Performance:
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice For What”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – “Like I Do”
6LACK feat. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Best Rap Song:
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Eminem – “Lucky You”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – “Win”
Best Rap Album:
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
The Greatest Showman
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Coco
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Comedy Album:
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Best Spoken Word Album:
Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All
Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)
David Sedaris – Calypso
Questlove – Creative Quest
Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars”
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”
Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”
Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This is Me”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Pharrell Williams
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Best Music Video:
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
The Carters – “Apes***”
Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe – “Pynk”
Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”