Jack White kündigt große Tour für 2018 an

Die gute Nachricht zuerst: Jack White hat eine Tour angekündigt, die insgesamt 40 Livetermine umfassen soll, ein paar davon sogar in Europa. Die schlechte: Einen Deutschlandbesuch hat White bisher nicht geplant.
Jack Whites Tour beginnt am 19. April 2018 in seiner Heimatstadt Detroit, führt ihn einmal quer durch die USA und Kanada, nach Paris, London und Amsterdam, zurück in die Staaten und endet am 23. August in Las Vegas.
Vergangene Woche hat Jack White sein neues Album angekündigt. BOARDING HOUSE REACH ist sein drittes Soloalbum und erscheint am 23. März 2018. Zwei neue Songs daraus ließ White bereits hören.
Jack White auf Tour 2018 – hier die Daten:
04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
04/23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/25-26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
05/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica
06/07 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
06/08 – Lewiston, KY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/08 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
08/11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan