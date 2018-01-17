Jack White kündigt große Tour für 2018 an

Die gute Nachricht zuerst: Jack White hat eine Tour angekündigt, die insgesamt 40 Livetermine umfassen soll, ein paar davon sogar in Europa. Die schlechte: Einen Deutschlandbesuch hat White bisher nicht geplant.

Jack Whites Tour beginnt am 19. April 2018 in seiner Heimatstadt Detroit, führt ihn einmal quer durch die USA und Kanada, nach Paris, London und Amsterdam, zurück in die Staaten und endet am 23. August in Las Vegas.

Vergangene Woche hat Jack White sein neues Album angekündigt. BOARDING HOUSE REACH ist sein drittes Soloalbum und erscheint am 23. März 2018. Zwei neue Songs daraus ließ White bereits hören.

Jack White auf Tour 2018 – hier die Daten:

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

04/23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/25-26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

05/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica

06/07 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena

06/08 – Lewiston, KY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/08 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

08/11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan