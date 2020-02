Kid Rock will Kobe Bryant gedenken – sein Schuss geht nach hinten los

View this post on Instagram

Had a great hunt in South Texas last weekend. The weird / crazy part of it all is that I took a helicopter (which I normally try to stay off of) to the airport Sunday to head home. While taking off I had a "more than usual" very dark / eerie feeling. To make things even stranger, the gun I used to hunt was nicknamed “The Black Mamba” – I only met Kobe Bryant in passing a few times but really enjoyed watching him play and respected his work ethic. God bless you Kobe. Condolences to all those who lost loved ones in that terrible crash. May it serve as a reminder to live each day to the fullest. Kid Rock