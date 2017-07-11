Major Lazers Video zu „Know No Better“ zwingt YouTube in die Knie

81.000+ Views in 35 Minuten: Major Lazers am Dienstagnachmittag das Video zu ihrer neuen Single „Know No Better“ feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo veröffentlicht, und es wurde schon jetzt öfter angesehen als die Videosammlung anderer Bands aus ihren kompletten Karrieren. Wenn Ihr also zu den Early Adopters gehören wollt, dann nehmt Euch in den folgenden drei Minuten und 45 Sekunden nichts vor:

Das Video zu „Know No Better“ wurde von Philip Andelman gedreht. Der Regisseur sagt über die Zusammenarbeit mit Major Lazer: „For me, Major Lazer is the ne plus ultra of dance music videos. It’s always been a dream of mine to work with them and be included in their insane canon. Which is where the idea for the video started, with a daydream. I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash’s solo from “Sweet Child O’Mine.” I thought it could be fun to do a video that married a kid’s daydream of being a Major Lazer backup dancer (i.e. the ultimate goal for any dancer out there) with the reality of quotidian ass-kickings and unbearable siblings.”

Keine Sorge: Wenn Ihr gerade jetzt keinen Bock auf den Track habt, dürftet Ihr ihn in den kommenden Tagen, Wochen und Monaten noch im Einkaufscenter, an der Strandbar, im Club oder im Formatradio hören. Die Chancen darauf, dass Major Lazer mit „Know No Better“ nämlich einen der Sommerhits 2017 gelandet haben werden, stehen nicht schlecht – die Audioversion auf YouTube hat es innerhalb von bisher fünf Wochen auf schlappe 35 Millionen Views gebracht und wurde laut Label Warner Music insgesamt bisher über 100 Millionen mal gestreamt.

„Know No Better“ ist am 1. Juni 2017 auf der gleichnamigen EP von Major Lazer erschienen.

„Know No Better“-EP von Major Lazer – die Tracklist:

Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo) Buscando Huellas (feat. J Balvin & Sean Paul) Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna) Jump (feat. Busy Signal) Sua Cara (feat. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar) Front of the Line (feat. Machel Montano & Konshens)

„Know No Better“ von Major Lazer – die Lyrics:

Yeah

Straight up!

Wrist lookin’ like it been dipped

Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that

Script lookin’ like it been flipped

Flippin’ that, flippin’ that, flippin’ that

Pull up in that foreign, my God

Whole squad get in that, get in that

Please say it ain’t true

I had to go and cop two

Hell nah, we can’t fit in that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage

Showtime baby, fresh off the stage

Bad lil’ mama, fresh off the page

Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it

Yeah you know no better (no better)

Yeah you know no better

Yeah you know no better, ooh

Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don’t know no better

‘Cause baby I know you better

‘Cause baby I know no better

Baby I know you better (baby I know)

Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better (straight up)

Baby I know you better

Baby I know, I know no better

Top dropped off on my whip

Wippin’ that, wippin’ that, wippin’ that

Yellow and that purple on mix

Mixin’ that, mixin’ that, mixin’ that

Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)

You know where she sitting at

Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle

Hell nah, we ain’t sipping that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage

Showtime baby, fresh off the stage

Bad lil’ mama, fresh off the page

Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it

Yeah you know no better (no better)

Yeah you know no better

Yeah you know no better, ooh

Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don’t know no better

‘Cause baby I know you better

‘Cause baby I know no better

Baby I know you better (baby I know)

Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better

Baby I know, I know no better

Quavo!

Drop top on the whip (drop top)

Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)

Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)

Too much cash pay the bills

I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)

I can afford the latest

Baby ignore the ratings (ignore ’em)

Just pull up, we pop out, we raging

We know no better (no)

Stack my bread up (stack)

Don’t get fed up (nope)

Ain’t gonna let up (yeah)

You told me to shut up (shut up)

But I’ma do better (huh?)

It’s not my race (woo!)

Get out my face (get out)

Drop my case (drop it)

Which way? (where?)

Dat way

Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don’t know no better

‘Cause baby I know you better

Baby I know you better (straight up)

Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better

Baby I know, I know no better