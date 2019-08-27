MTV VMAs 2019: Das sind die Gewinner

Am Abend des 26. August 2019 fanden in Newark, New Jersey die MTV Video Music Awards 2019 statt. Zu den Gewinner*innen des Abends zählten vor allem die weiblichen Nominierten. Gleich drei Künstlerinnen konnten sich über insgesamt drei Preise freuen.

Vor Beginn der Auszeichnungen führten die Liste der Nominierungen bereits Ariana Grande und Taylor Swift mit jeweils zehn Nominierungen an. Billie Eilish befand sich mit neun Nominierungen auf Platz zwei. Gefolgt von Shawn Mendes mit fünf.

Eine Liste mit allen Nominierungen und den dazugehörigen Gewinnern und Videos der Highlights des Abends findet Ihr hier.

Video Vanguard

Gewinnerin: Missy Elliott

Video of the Year

Gewinnerin: Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Ariana Grande: thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Artist of the Year

Gewinnerin: Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Gewinner: Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Drake: “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best New Artist

Gewinnerin: Billie Eilish

Ava Max

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Gewinner: Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

Push Artist of the Year

Gewinnerin: Billie Eilish

Bazzi

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

Gewinner: Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

5 Seconds of Summer: “Easier”

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: “Please Me”

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Khalid: “Talk”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Hip-Hop

Gewinnerin: Cardi B: “Money”

2 Chainz: “Rule the World”[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

DJ Khaled: “Higher” [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: “SICKO MODE” [ft. Drake]

Best R&B

Gewinnerin: Normani: “Waves” [ft. 6LACK]

Anderson .Paak: “Make It Better” [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R.: “Could’ve Been” [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: “Raise a Man”

Ella Mai: “Trip”

Best K-Pop

Gewinnerin: BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

BLACKPINK: “Kill This Love”

Monsta X: “Who Do You Love” [ft. French Montana]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127: “Regular”

EXO: “Tempo”

Best Latin

Gewinnerin: ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Anuel AA / Karol G: “Secreto”

Bad Bunny: “MIA” [ft. Drake]

benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee: “Con Calma” [ft. Snow]

Maluma: “Mala Mía”

Best Dance

Gewinner: The Chainsmokers: “Call You Mine” [ft. Bebe Rexha]

Clean Bandit: “Solo” [ft. Demi Lovato]

DJ Snake: “Taki Taki” [ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B]

David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: “Say My Name”

Marshmello / Bastille: “Happier”

Silk City / Dua Lipa: “Electricity”

Best Rock

Gewinner: Panic! At the Disco: “High Hopes”

The 1975: “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy: “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons: “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz: “Low”

twenty one pilots: “My Blood”

Video for Good

Gewinner: Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Halsey: “Nightmare”

The Killers: “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: “Runaway Train” [ft. Gallant]

John Legend: “Preach”

Lil Dicky: “Earth”

Best Group

Gewinner: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

Best Power Anthem

Gewinner: Megan Thee Stallion: “Hot Girl Summer” [ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign]

Ariana Grande: “7 rings”

DJ Khaled: “Wish Wish” [ft. Cardi B and 21 Savage]

Halsey: “Nightmare”

Lizzo: “Tempo” [ft. Missy Elliott]

Maren Morris: “Girl”

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift: “You Need To Calm Down”

Song of Summer

Gewinner: Ariana Grande and Social House: “Boyfriend”

Billie Eilish: “Bad Guy”

DaBaby: “Suge”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Khalid: “Talk”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lil Tecca: “Ransom”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone: “Goodbyes” [ft. Young Thug]

Rosalía and J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Taylor Swift: “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha: “Call You Mine”

Young Thug: “The London” [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott

Fashion Trailblazer

Gewinner: Marc Jacobs

Best Direction

Gewinner: Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (dir. Calmatic)

Billie Eilish: “bad Guy” (dir. Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

LSD: “No New Friends” (dir. Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (dir. Drew Kirsch and Taylor Swift)

Best Visual Effects

Gewinnerin: Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie] (visual effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

Billie Eilish: “when the party’s over” (visual effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (visual effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande: “God is a woman” (visual effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled: “Just Us” [ft. SZA] (visual effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD: “No New Friends” (visual effects: Ethan Chancer)

Best Editing

Gewinnerin: Billie Eilish: “bad guy” (editing: Billie Eilish)

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (editing: Calmatic)

Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange: “Almeda” (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

Gewinnerin: Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (art direction: John Richoux)

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (art direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump: “I Love It” [ft. Adele Givens] (art direction: Tino Schaedler)

Best Choreography

Gewinner: ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho] (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (choreography: Kelly Yvonne)

LSD: “No New Friends” (choreography: Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange: “Almeda” (choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (choreography: Rie Hata)

Best Cinematography

Gewinner: Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (cinematography: Scott Cunningham)

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish: “hostage” (cinematography: Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Solange: “Almeda” (cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie] (cinematography: Starr Whitesides)