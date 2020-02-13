Neue Bandwelle: Hurricane und Southside 2020 bestätigen weitere Acts

Die Schwesternfestivals Hurricane und Southside haben ihr Line-up 2020 erweitert. Nachdem unter anderem bereits Deichkind, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Rise Against, Seeed, Martin Garrix und Twenty One Pilots als Headliner bestätigt wurden, kommen nun weitere Namen hinzu. So werden zum Beispiel Sum 41, Sam Fender, Bombay Bicycle Club, Modeselektor live, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Fontaines DC., Frittenbude in Scheeßel sowie in Neuhausen ob Eck auftreten. Schrottgrenze wiederum treten ausschließlich auf dem Hurricane auf.
Hurricane und Southside 2020 – das bisherige Line-up im Überblick
Hurricane:
Freitag:
Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers
SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage
Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | Fontaines D.C. | Fil Bo Riva
The Dead South | Neck Deep | Aurora | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Miya Folick
Samstag:
Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots
The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Rin | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals
Juju | Tones and I | Kitschkrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker
Nothing But Thieves | Oh Wonder | Turbostaat | Wolf Alice | Half Moon Run | Aurora
Kollektiv Turmstrasse | Georgia | JC Stewart | Brutus | Schrottgrenze | Flash Forward | Helgen
Sonntag:
Kings Of Leon | Rise Against
Bring Me The Horizon | Kontra K | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band
Sum 41 | Sam Fender | Swiss & Die Andern | Ferdinand And Left Boy | BHZ
Modeselektor Live | Catfish And The Bottlemen | Frittenbude | Blues Pills | Nura | Skindred
Mine | Lari Luke | Pup | Hot Milk | Blond
Southside:
Freitag:
Kings Of Leon | Rise Against
Bring Me The Horizon | Kontra K | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band | Sum 41