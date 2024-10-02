Paul McCartney feiert berührende Live-Premiere von „Now and Then“

McCartney singt das Lied seines alten Weggefährten John Lennon erstmals live

Bei seinem Südamerika-Auftaktkonzert in Montevideo hat Paul McCartney erstmals den Beatles-Song „Now and Then“ live aufgeführt.

Beim „Got Back“-Konzert in der Hauptstadt von Uruguay performte der 82-Jährige insgesamt 37 Songs. „Now and Then“ kam an Position 19. Zuvor intonierte Macca „Here Today“, das er bereits seinem alten Weggefährten John Lennon widmete. „Now and Then“ enthält Leadgesang von Lennon – ein überarbeitetes Demo, das 2023 erschien. Nun ist es erstmal in einer McCartney-Gesangsversion zu hören, mit ihm am Piano.

Paul McCartney singt „Now and Then“:

Die Überraschung war auch deshalb so groß (wenn auch nicht im obigen YouTube-Clip zu vernehmen), weil Paul McCartney „Now and Then“ auch nicht im voran gegangenen Soundcheck für zahlende VIP-Fans angestimmt hatte.

Setlist Paul McCartney in Montevideo

A Hard Day’s Night

(The Beatles song)

Junior’s Farm

(Wings song)

Letting Go

(Wings song)

She’s a Woman

(The Beatles song)

Got to Get You Into My Life

(The Beatles song)

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It

(Wings song) (mit „Foxy Lady“, Jimi Hendrix coda)

Getting Better

(The Beatles song)

Let ‚Em In

(Wings song)

My Valentine

(gewidmet seiner Ehefrau Nancy Shevell)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

(Wings song)

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

(The Beatles song)

In Spite of All the Danger

(The Quarrymen song)

Love Me Do

(The Beatles song)

Dance Tonight

Blackbird

(The Beatles song)

Here Today

(gewidmet John Lennon)

Now and Then

(The Beatles song)

New

Lady Madonna

(The Beatles song)

Jet

(Wings song)

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

(The Beatles song)

Something

(The Beatles song) (gewidmet George Harrison)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

(The Beatles song)

Band on the Run

(Wings song)

Get Back

(The Beatles song)

Let It Be

(The Beatles song)

Live and Let Die

(Wings song)

Hey Jude

(The Beatles song)

Zugabe:

I’ve Got a Feeling

(The Beatles song) (virtuelles Duett mit John Lennon vom Rooftop-Konzert)

Birthday

(The Beatles song)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

(The Beatles song)

Helter Skelter

(The Beatles song)

Golden Slumbers

(The Beatles song)

Carry That Weight

(The Beatles song)

The End