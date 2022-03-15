The Police: „Around The World Restored And Expanded“ auf DVD und Blu-ray

Zwischen 1979 und 1980 gingen The Police erstmals auf Welttournee. Auf der Tour, die die Band auf alle Kontinente führte, entstand auch der Film „The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded“.
Die Doku wirft einen Blick hinter die Kulissen und dokumentiert die Anfänge des Trios und seinen Aufstieg. „The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded“ verbindet Live-Aufnahmen mit persönlichen Einblicken. Der Film begleitet Sting, Andy Summers und Stewart Copeland in Japan, Hong Kong, Australien, Indien, Ägypten, Griechenland, Frankreich, Südamerika und in den Vereinigten Staaten und versucht, den Alltag fernab der Bühne festzuhalten.
Erstmals erschienen war der Film bereits 1982, damals noch auf VHS und Laserdisc. Bald wird er zum ersten Mal auch auf DVD und Blu-ray erhältlich sein. Zu diesem Anlass wurde das Bildmaterial restauriert und das Audio neu gemastert. Das „Documentary“ enthält vier Bonussongs.
Außerdem beinhaltet „The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded“ unveröffentlichte Live-Aufnahmen. Auf der Tour spielten The Police Songs aus ihren ersten beiden Alben, darunter „Walking On The Moon“, „Message In A Bottle“, „So Lonely“ und „Roxanne“. Mit diesen Singles feierte die Band zu dieser Zeit erste Charterfolge in Großbritannien. Die Neuveröffentlichung erscheint am 20. Mai.
DVD- & Blu-ray-Tracklist:
- Next To You
- Walking On The Moon
- Born In The 50’s
- So Lonely
- Man In A Suitcase
- Can’t Stand Losing You
- Bring On The Night
- Canary In A Coalmine
- Voices Inside My Head
- When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What’s Still Around
- Shadows In The Rain
- Don’t Stand So Close To Me
- Truth Hits Everybody
- Roxanne
Bonusmaterial Live-Performances:
- Walking On The Moon (Live from Kyoto)
- Next To You (Live from Kyoto)
- Message In A Bottle (Live from Hong Kong)
- Born In The 50’s (Live from Hong Kong)
CD
- Walking On The Moon – Live from Kyoto
- Next To You – Live from Kyoto
- Deathwish – Live from Kyoto
- So Lonely – Live from Kyoto
- Can’t Stand Losing You – Live from Kyoto
- Truth Hits Everybody – Live from Kyoto
- Visions Of The Night – Live from Hammersmith
- Roxanne – Live from Hammersmith
- Intro
- Born In The 50’s – Live from Hong Kong
- Message In A Bottle – Live from Hong Kong
- Bring On The Night – Live from Hong Kong
LP
Side A:
- Walking On The Moon – Live from Kyoto
- Deathwish – Live from Kyoto
- So Lonely – Live from Kyoto
- Can’t Stand Losing You – Live from Kyoto
Side B:
- Truth Hits Everybody – Live from Kyoto
- Roxanne – Live from Hammersmith
- Born In The 50’s – Live from Hong Kong
- Message In A Bottle – Live from Hong Kong
- Bring On The Night – Live from Hong Kong
+++Dieser Artikel erschien zuerst auf rollingstone.de+++