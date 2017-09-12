Alexandra Saviors Video zu „Girlie“ ist ein nostalgischer Super-8-Sommertraum

Gut ein halbes Jahr liegt die Veröffentlichung von Alexandra Saviors Debütalbum BELLADONNA OF SADNESS bereits zurück, doch die vorschnell als „Muse Alex Turners“ abgestempelte Musikerin gibt uns mit dem neuen Video zu „Girlie“ einen neuen Grund, das Album nicht vorschnell in der Mottenkiste abzulegen.

Gedreht von Alexandra Savior höchstselbst mit der Super-8-Kamera an der Küste ihres Heimatstaats Oregons, ist der Clip zu „Girlie“ die perfekte verträumte Verfilmung zum süßlich-schläfrigen Song, der bei all seiner musikalischen Verletzlichkeit mit scharfzüngigen Beobachtungen zum Musikbusiness daherkommt.

Die Musikerin selbst sagt zu dem Video: „The video was sort of an emblem to the innocence and awareness of a young girl. I had originally envisioned a very light color palette of pastels, and as the image sat with me I began to develop the concept of Olivia’s character and her dilemma. I saw her as child-like and pensive. The concept became that she would be haunted by these angelic figures, three characters I wanted to represent as purely feminine. She is never a part of their figuration but they seem to be focused on her, which is really a part of her imagination and that concept lends to the lyrics of Girlie. I added some symbols of vanity to the three characters such as jewelry, mirrors and brushes to represent their purpose in Olivia’s psyche. My main influence visually was Peter Weir’s 1975 portrayal of “Picnic at Hanging Rock”, so it was important to find a stunning landscape for the shots, I chose Cannon Beach, Oregon because I am very familiar with it from childhood. Shooting on Super 8 proved to be a challenge, but overall the flaws ended up granting a warmth to the video, which is something I was hoping for.“

Schaut Euch das Video zu „Girlie“ hier an: