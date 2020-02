Amy Winehouse bekommt einen Platz auf dem „Music Walk Of Fame“

View this post on Instagram

In a fundraiser for the @amysfoundation , The Music Walk of Fame will honour the legendary Amy Winehouse on 4th March 2020 with a dedicated stone in the place she loved best, Camden Town. After the unveiling ceremony, MWOF invite you to join us for an informal mingle at Gabeto’s with food and music, to celebrate this special occasion. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased from the link in our bio. Profits from the event will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, helping them in their fantastic work in supporting young people to reach their full potential.