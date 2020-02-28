Ihr neues, noch unbetiteltes Album soll in ihrem, einst Frank Zappa gehörenden Home-Studio aufgenommen worden sein. Als Produzenten sollen Max Martin, BloodPop und Tchami mit dabei gewesen sein. Die Trennung von ihrem Verlobten Christian Carino soll das Songwriting durchaus beeinflusst haben: „This was very emotional for me making this album and I cried constantly“.

Im April tritt Lady Gaga mit ihrer Show „Enigma“ in Las Vegas auf. In Ridley Scotts kommendem Film über den Gucci-Mord soll sie zudem als Patrizia Reggiani zu sehen sein.

Hier das Video zu Lady Gagas neuer Single „Stupid Love“ im Stream: