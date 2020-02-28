Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Lady Gaga ist wieder da: Mit „Stupid Love“ hat der Superstar eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Es ist ihr erster neuer Song seit ihrem 2016 erschienenen Album JOANNE – wenn man ihren Soundtrack für „A Star Is Born“ außen vor lässt. „Stupid Love“ ist ein Madonna’esker Disco-Banger, in dem Lady Gaga die Zeile „I want just to be loved“ wiederholt.

In einem Interview mit Apple Music bestätigte Lady Gaga, dass „Stupid Love“ wie von ihren Fans erhofft kein Stand-Alone-Track ist, sondern als Vorbote eines neuen Albums fungiert. Ihre Motivation dahinter erklärt sie so: „You know, someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud. But I go, ‘I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.’”