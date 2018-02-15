Das sind die Gewinner der NME Awards 2018

Seit seiner Gründung 1953 verleiht das britische Musikmagazin NME die hauseigenen NME Awards. Die von Lesern bestimmten Preise wurden auch in diesem Jahr in London verliehen und einige Gewinner der ikonischen Mittelfinger-Statue dürften durchaus als Überraschung gelten.
Alle Gewinner der NME Awards 2018 hier im Überblick:
- Best British Band – Alt-J
- Best British Solo Artist – Loyle Carner
- Best New Artist – Stefflon Don
- Best Live Artist – Kasabian
- Best Track – Charli XCX: „Boys“
- Best International Band – Haim
- Best Mixtape – Avelino: „No Bullshit“
- Best Album – J Hus: COMMON SENSE
- Best Collaboration – Craig David and Bastille: „I Know You“
- Best Festival – Glastonbury
- Best Film – Baby Driver
- Best Music Video – The Big Moon: „Sucker“
- Under The Radar Award – Pale Waves
- Best Festival Headliner – Muse
- Best International Solo Artist – Lorde
- NME Icon – Shirley Manson
- NME Innovation Award – Boy Better Know
- Godlike Genius – Liam Gallagher
- Best Book – Wiley: „Eskiboy“
- Best TV Show – Stranger Things 2
- Best Reissue – Radiohead: OK Not OK
- Best Small Festival – Festival Number 6
- Music Moment of The Year – One Love Manchester
- Best Music Film – Gaga: Five Foot Two
- Hero of the year – Ariana Grande
- Villain of the year – Piers Morgan
