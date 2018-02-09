Drake bezahlt die Einkäufe aller Leute in einem Supermarkt und gab über 50.000 US-Dollar aus

Ein ganz normaler Dienstagnachmittag in Miami. Bis Drake am 06. Februar um etwa 16 Uhr in den Supermarkt „Sabor Tropical“ spaziert sein und mit einem Megafon verkündet haben soll, er würde die Einkäufe aller Leute bezahlen.
Die überraschten Einkäufer posteten Bilder auf Instagram und schrieben, Drake habe alle aufgefordert, mehr zu kaufen.
Da Kameras aufgebaut waren, nahmen viele an, die Aktion sei Teil von Drakes Serie an Wohltaten für sein kommendes Video zu „God’s Plan“.
Einen Tag zuvor hatte eine Biologie-Studentin der University of Miami gepostet, der Musiker hätte ihr einen Scheck über 50.000 US-Dollar geschenkt, um für ihre Studiengebühren zu bezahlen.
mehr: Drake
This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I’ve been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!‘ You don’t understand what this means to me! I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I’m living out my dreams. God’s Plan 🙏🏾