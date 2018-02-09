Drake bezahlt die Einkäufe aller Leute in einem Supermarkt und gab über 50.000 US-Dollar aus

Ein ganz normaler Dienstagnachmittag in Miami. Bis Drake am 06. Februar um etwa 16 Uhr in den Supermarkt „Sabor Tropical“ spaziert sein und mit einem Megafon verkündet haben soll, er würde die Einkäufe aller Leute bezahlen.

Die überraschten Einkäufer posteten Bilder auf Instagram und schrieben, Drake habe alle aufgefordert, mehr zu kaufen.

Da Kameras aufgebaut waren, nahmen viele an, die Aktion sei Teil von Drakes Serie an Wohltaten für sein kommendes Video zu „God’s Plan“.

Einen Tag zuvor hatte eine Biologie-Studentin der University of Miami gepostet, der Musiker hätte ihr einen Scheck über 50.000 US-Dollar geschenkt, um für ihre Studiengebühren zu bezahlen.