Ein Teller hätt’s auch getan: 13 alberne Food-Trends, auf die nur Hipster kommen können

Mit diesem „Hipstertum“ ist das ja so eine Sache. Auf Avocados, minimalistisches Design und hochgekrempelte Jeans möchte derzeit niemand so recht verzichten – genauso wenig wie auf das Lästern über die Uniqueness unserer Generation. Die folgenden Bilder aus den Hipster-Epizentren dieser Welt werden dich deshalb verdammt glücklich machen. Überkandidelter lässt sich überteuertes Restaurantessen vermutlich nicht anrichten:
“Chef, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have arrived, they’ve ordered the tempura shoe to share.”
(Pic: @eeketht) pic.twitter.com/8d0NCWhrSX
— We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 28. März 2016
I told the waitress, ripping the piss, that she forgot to give me the brush. Ripping the piss, she brought me one. pic.twitter.com/OoX496S3pW
— Ross O’Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) 21. März 2016
No tasting menu is complete without some meat on a clipboard.
(Pic: @LilMissCakes) pic.twitter.com/nuGesFcWrp
— We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 12. November 2015
A “dish” served at what is allegedly a two Michelin star restaurant in London, but could just as easily be the canteen at an automotive salvage yard. Stolen from /r/WeWantPlates and /r/CasualUK. More in comments from StupidFood
Fish and chips on a Ferris wheel.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
WE REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
(Pic: Gareth Nelson) pic.twitter.com/K1TR4UG5jm
— We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 6. Juli 2016
The guy at the table next to me has just been served the most SENSATIONAL scotch egg. It comes in a TROPHY. pic.twitter.com/iQKz4eqqAW
— Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) 11. Dezember 2016
Barcelona: Catalonia’s capital of gastronomy, where they stick your breakfast on a shovel.
(Pic: @garethlangston) pic.twitter.com/RtMJHFlCjG
— We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 10. Februar 2016
