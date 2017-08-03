Ein Teller hätt’s auch getan: 13 alberne Food-Trends, auf die nur Hipster kommen können

Bei diesen Bildern wird selbst der gestandene Prenzlberger zum augenrollenden Provinzonkel – warum tun Hipster sich das eigentlich an?

Mit diesem „Hipstertum“ ist das ja so eine Sache. Auf Avocados, minimalistisches Design und hochgekrempelte Jeans möchte derzeit niemand so recht verzichten – genauso wenig wie auf das Lästern über die Uniqueness unserer Generation. Die folgenden Bilder aus den Hipster-Epizentren dieser Welt werden dich deshalb verdammt glücklich machen. Überkandidelter lässt sich überteuertes Restaurantessen vermutlich nicht anrichten:

“Chef, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have arrived, they’ve ordered the tempura shoe to share.”

(Pic: @eeketht) pic.twitter.com/8d0NCWhrSX — We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 28. März 2016

I told the waitress, ripping the piss, that she forgot to give me the brush. Ripping the piss, she brought me one. pic.twitter.com/OoX496S3pW — Ross O’Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) 21. März 2016

No tasting menu is complete without some meat on a clipboard.

(Pic: @LilMissCakes) pic.twitter.com/nuGesFcWrp — We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 12. November 2015

Fish and chips on a Ferris wheel. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. WE REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL. (Pic: Gareth Nelson) pic.twitter.com/K1TR4UG5jm — We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 6. Juli 2016

The guy at the table next to me has just been served the most SENSATIONAL scotch egg. It comes in a TROPHY. pic.twitter.com/iQKz4eqqAW — Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) 11. Dezember 2016