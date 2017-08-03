Toggle menu

Ein Teller hätt’s auch getan: 13 alberne Food-Trends, auf die nur Hipster kommen können

Dieser Drink hat es in sich – aber warum eigentlich?
Foto: Imgur/lovetosaydada. All rights reserved.

Bei diesen Bildern wird selbst der gestandene Prenzlberger zum augenrollenden Provinzonkel – warum tun Hipster sich das eigentlich an?

Mit diesem „Hipstertum“ ist das ja so eine Sache. Auf Avocados, minimalistisches Design und hochgekrempelte Jeans möchte derzeit niemand so recht verzichten – genauso wenig wie auf das Lästern über die Uniqueness unserer Generation. Die folgenden Bilder aus den Hipster-Epizentren dieser Welt werden dich deshalb verdammt glücklich machen. Überkandidelter lässt sich überteuertes Restaurantessen vermutlich nicht anrichten:

A “dish” served at what is allegedly a two Michelin star restaurant in London, but could just as easily be the canteen at an automotive salvage yard. Stolen from /r/WeWantPlates and /r/CasualUK. More in comments from StupidFood

The final boss of this sub from WeWantPlates

I’m speechless

Afternoon tea in a bookcase. from WeWantPlates

All that for A strawberry cut in half. from WeWantPlates

Cake Cups

What if I want to start with the burger? from WeWantPlates


