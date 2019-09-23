☰ Menü
2

Emmy Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner

Trotz 32 Nominierungen war es nicht das beliebte Fantasy-Epos „Game of Thrones“, das bei den Emmy Awards 2019 abräumte. Hier sind die Gewinner des Abends.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses with awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lea
Die Gewinnerin des Abends: Phoebe Waller-Bridge und ihre Dramedy „Fleabag“.
Foto: Getty Images, Frazer Harrison. All rights reserved.

Am 22. September fanden zum 71. Mal die Emmy Awards statt. Der beliebte Fernsehpreis wird jährlich im Rahmen einer aufwändig-inszenierten Zeremonie an die besten/beliebtesten Schauspieler und TV-Produktionen des US-amerikanischen Prime-Time-Programms verliehen und live auf CBS ausgestrahlt.

Zu den größten Gewinnern des Abends gehörte die britische BBC-Dramedy „Fleabag“, die insgesamt vier Preise erhielt. Eine weitere Amazon-Serie, die diesmal punkten konnte, ist „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“, die immerhin drei Awards erhielt. Das Netflix-Kriminal-Drama „Ozark“ mit Jason Bateman erhielt zwei Auszeichnungen für Julia Garner als beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Drama-Serie sowie in de Kategorie „Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series“.

Obwohl „Game of Thrones“ mit stolzen 32 Nominierungen in den Ring stieg und damit schon im Vorfeld alle Rekorde brach, erhielt  der beliebte Fantasy-Epos schließlich „nur“ zwei Auszeichnungen. So wurde „Game of Thrones“ zum einen als beste Drama-Serie ausgezeichnet, während Peter Dinklage einen Preis für seine schauspielerische Leistung als Fan-Favorit Tyrion Lannister erhielt.

Weitere Awards gingen unter anderem an Bill Hader für seine Verkörperung des Auftragskillers/Schauspielschülers Barry in der gleichnamigen Serie („Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series“), sowie an die Miniserie „Chernobyl“ („Outstanding Limited Series“).

Hier sind alle Nominierten und Gewinner:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Bodyguard (Netflix)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
  • Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
  • Michael Kelly, House of Cards
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
  • Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
  • Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
  • Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
  • Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Barry (HBO)
  • Veep (HBO)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
  • The Good Place (NBC)
  • Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
  • Russian Doll (Netflix)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Stephen Root, Barry
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Sarah Goldberg, Barry
  • Sian Clifford, Fleabag
  • Olivia Colman, Fleabag
  • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

  • Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  • Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Sharp Objects (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Mahershala Ali, True Detective
  • Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
  • Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
  • Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl
  • Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
  • Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
  • Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

  • Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
  • Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
  • John Leguizamo, When They See Us
  • Asante Blackk, When They See Us
  • Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
  • Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
  • Michael Angarano, This Is Us
  • Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
  • Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
  • Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
  • Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
  • Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
  • John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
  • Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
  • Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
  • Peter MacNichol, Veep
  • Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
  • Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
  • Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
  • Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
  • Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Barry (Episode: “The Audition”), Directed by Alec Berg (HBO)
  • Barry (Episode: “ronny/lily”), Directed by Bill Hader (HBO)
  • The Big Bang Theory (Episode: “The Stockholm Syndrome”), Directed by Mark Cendrowski (CBS)
  • Fleabag (Episode: “Episode 1”), Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Prime Video)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “All Alone”), Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”), Directed by Daniel Palladino (Prime Video)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

  • Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Iron Throne”), Directed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (HBO)
  • Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Last of the Starks”), Directed by David Nutter (HBO)
  • Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Long Night”), Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (HBO)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Holly”), Directed by Daina Reid (Hulu)
  • Killing Eve (Episode: “Desperate Times”), Directed by Lisa Brühlmann (BBC America)
  • Ozark (Episode: “Reparations”), Directed by Jason Bateman (Netflix)
  • Succession (Episode: “Celebration”), Directed by Adam McKay (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

  • Chernobyl, Directed by Johan Renck (HBO)
  • Escape at Dannemora, Directed by Ben Stiller (Showtime)
  • Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Glory”), Directed by Jessica Yu (FX)
  • Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Who’s Got the Pain”), Directed by Thomas Kail (FX)
  • A Very English Scandal, Directed by Stephen Frears (Prime Video)
  • When They See Us, Directed by Ava DuVernay (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

  • Documentary Now! (Episode: “Waiting for the Artist”), Directed by Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas (IFC)
  • Drunk History (Episode: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”), Directed by Derek Waters (Comedy Central)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Psychics”), Directed by Paul Pennolino (HBO)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Live Midterm Election Show”), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)
  • Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Adam Sandler”), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)
  • Who Is America? (Episode: “Episode 102”), Directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Fleabag (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Prime Video)
  • Barry (Episode: “ronny/lily”), Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader (HBO)
  • The Good Place (Episode: “Janet(s)”), Written by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (NBC)
  • PEN15 (Episode: “Anna Ishii-Peters”), Written by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Hulu)
  • Russian Doll (Episode: “Nothing in This World Is Easy”), Written by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler (Netflix)
  • Russian Doll (Episode: “A Warm Body”), Written by Allison Silverman (Netflix)
  • Veep (Episode: “Veep”), Written by David Mandel (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul (Episode: “Winner”), Written by Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (AMC)
  • Bodyguard (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Jed Mercurio (Netflix)
  • Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Iron Throne”), Written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (HBO)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Holly”), Written by Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (Hulu)
  • Killing Eve (Episode: “Nice and Neat”), Written by Emerald Fennell (BBC America)
  • Succession (Episode: “Nobody Is Ever Missing”), Written by Jesse Armstrong (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

  • Chernobyl, Written by Craig Mazin (HBO)
  • Escape at Dannemora (Episode: “Part 6”), Written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl (Showtime)
  • Escape at Dannemora (Episode: “Part 7”), Written by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (Showtime)
  • Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Providence”), Written by Joel Fields and Steven Levenson (FX)
  • A Very English Scandal, Written by Russell T Davies (Prime Video)
  • When They See Us (Episode: “Part Four”), Written by Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

  • Documentary Now! (IFC)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
  • Big Mouth (Netflix)
  • Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)
  • The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding TV Movie

  • Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
  • Brexit (HBO)
  • Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
  • King Lear (Amazon Prime)
  • My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
  • Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)
  • Documentary Now (IFC)
  • Drunk History (Comedy Central)
  • I Love You, America (Hulu)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)
  • Who Is America (Showtime)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
  • The Voice (NBC)
  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
  • Nailed It (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

  • RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
  • James Corden, The World’s Best
  • Marie Kondo, Tidying Up

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

  • Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
  • Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
  • Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
  • Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
  • Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special Live

  • 72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
  • Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
  • Rent: Live (Fox)
  • The Oscars (ABC)
  • The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
  • The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

  • Leaving Neverland (HBO)
  • FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
  • Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)
  • Love, Gilda (CNN)
  • The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
  • Minding the Gap (Hulu)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

  • Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
  • Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

