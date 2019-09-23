Emmy Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner

Am 22. September fanden zum 71. Mal die Emmy Awards statt. Der beliebte Fernsehpreis wird jährlich im Rahmen einer aufwändig-inszenierten Zeremonie an die besten/beliebtesten Schauspieler und TV-Produktionen des US-amerikanischen Prime-Time-Programms verliehen und live auf CBS ausgestrahlt.
Zu den größten Gewinnern des Abends gehörte die britische BBC-Dramedy „Fleabag“, die insgesamt vier Preise erhielt. Eine weitere Amazon-Serie, die diesmal punkten konnte, ist „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“, die immerhin drei Awards erhielt. Das Netflix-Kriminal-Drama „Ozark“ mit Jason Bateman erhielt zwei Auszeichnungen für Julia Garner als beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Drama-Serie sowie in de Kategorie „Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series“.
Obwohl „Game of Thrones“ mit stolzen 32 Nominierungen in den Ring stieg und damit schon im Vorfeld alle Rekorde brach, erhielt der beliebte Fantasy-Epos schließlich „nur“ zwei Auszeichnungen. So wurde „Game of Thrones“ zum einen als beste Drama-Serie ausgezeichnet, während Peter Dinklage einen Preis für seine schauspielerische Leistung als Fan-Favorit Tyrion Lannister erhielt.
Weitere Awards gingen unter anderem an Bill Hader für seine Verkörperung des Auftragskillers/Schauspielschülers Barry in der gleichnamigen Serie („Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series“), sowie an die Miniserie „Chernobyl“ („Outstanding Limited Series“).
Hier sind alle Nominierten und Gewinner:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Bodyguard (Netflix)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Barry (HBO)
- Veep (HBO)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Tony Hale, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Michael Angarano, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
- Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Peter MacNichol, Veep
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Barry (Episode: “The Audition”), Directed by Alec Berg (HBO)
- Barry (Episode: “ronny/lily”), Directed by Bill Hader (HBO)
- The Big Bang Theory (Episode: “The Stockholm Syndrome”), Directed by Mark Cendrowski (CBS)
- Fleabag (Episode: “Episode 1”), Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Prime Video)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “All Alone”), Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”), Directed by Daniel Palladino (Prime Video)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Iron Throne”), Directed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (HBO)
- Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Last of the Starks”), Directed by David Nutter (HBO)
- Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Long Night”), Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Holly”), Directed by Daina Reid (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (Episode: “Desperate Times”), Directed by Lisa Brühlmann (BBC America)
- Ozark (Episode: “Reparations”), Directed by Jason Bateman (Netflix)
- Succession (Episode: “Celebration”), Directed by Adam McKay (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
- Chernobyl, Directed by Johan Renck (HBO)
- Escape at Dannemora, Directed by Ben Stiller (Showtime)
- Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Glory”), Directed by Jessica Yu (FX)
- Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Who’s Got the Pain”), Directed by Thomas Kail (FX)
- A Very English Scandal, Directed by Stephen Frears (Prime Video)
- When They See Us, Directed by Ava DuVernay (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Documentary Now! (Episode: “Waiting for the Artist”), Directed by Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas (IFC)
- Drunk History (Episode: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”), Directed by Derek Waters (Comedy Central)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Psychics”), Directed by Paul Pennolino (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Live Midterm Election Show”), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)
- Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Adam Sandler”), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)
- Who Is America? (Episode: “Episode 102”), Directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer (Showtime)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Fleabag (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Prime Video)
- Barry (Episode: “ronny/lily”), Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader (HBO)
- The Good Place (Episode: “Janet(s)”), Written by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (NBC)
- PEN15 (Episode: “Anna Ishii-Peters”), Written by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Hulu)
- Russian Doll (Episode: “Nothing in This World Is Easy”), Written by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler (Netflix)
- Russian Doll (Episode: “A Warm Body”), Written by Allison Silverman (Netflix)
- Veep (Episode: “Veep”), Written by David Mandel (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (Episode: “Winner”), Written by Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (AMC)
- Bodyguard (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Jed Mercurio (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Iron Throne”), Written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Holly”), Written by Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (Episode: “Nice and Neat”), Written by Emerald Fennell (BBC America)
- Succession (Episode: “Nobody Is Ever Missing”), Written by Jesse Armstrong (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
- Chernobyl, Written by Craig Mazin (HBO)
- Escape at Dannemora (Episode: “Part 6”), Written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl (Showtime)
- Escape at Dannemora (Episode: “Part 7”), Written by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (Showtime)
- Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Providence”), Written by Joel Fields and Steven Levenson (FX)
- A Very English Scandal, Written by Russell T Davies (Prime Video)
- When They See Us (Episode: “Part Four”), Written by Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
- Documentary Now! (IFC)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Animated Series
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
Outstanding TV Movie
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- King Lear (Amazon Prime)
- My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)
- Documentary Now (IFC)
- Drunk History (Comedy Central)
- I Love You, America (Hulu)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Who Is America (Showtime)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- The Voice (NBC)
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
- Nailed It (Netflix)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
- Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety Special Live
- 72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
- Rent: Live (Fox)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
- The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Leaving Neverland (HBO)
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
- Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)
- Love, Gilda (CNN)
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
- Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
- Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)