Emmy Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner

Am 22. September fanden zum 71. Mal die Emmy Awards statt. Der beliebte Fernsehpreis wird jährlich im Rahmen einer aufwändig-inszenierten Zeremonie an die besten/beliebtesten Schauspieler und TV-Produktionen des US-amerikanischen Prime-Time-Programms verliehen und live auf CBS ausgestrahlt.

Zu den größten Gewinnern des Abends gehörte die britische BBC-Dramedy „Fleabag“, die insgesamt vier Preise erhielt. Eine weitere Amazon-Serie, die diesmal punkten konnte, ist „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“, die immerhin drei Awards erhielt. Das Netflix-Kriminal-Drama „Ozark“ mit Jason Bateman erhielt zwei Auszeichnungen für Julia Garner als beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Drama-Serie sowie in de Kategorie „Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series“.

Obwohl „Game of Thrones“ mit stolzen 32 Nominierungen in den Ring stieg und damit schon im Vorfeld alle Rekorde brach, erhielt der beliebte Fantasy-Epos schließlich „nur“ zwei Auszeichnungen. So wurde „Game of Thrones“ zum einen als beste Drama-Serie ausgezeichnet, während Peter Dinklage einen Preis für seine schauspielerische Leistung als Fan-Favorit Tyrion Lannister erhielt.

Weitere Awards gingen unter anderem an Bill Hader für seine Verkörperung des Auftragskillers/Schauspielschülers Barry in der gleichnamigen Serie („Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series“), sowie an die Miniserie „Chernobyl“ („Outstanding Limited Series“).

Hier sind alle Nominierten und Gewinner:

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Veep (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNichol, Veep

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry (Episode: “The Audition”), Directed by Alec Berg (HBO)

Barry (Episode: “ronny/lily”), Directed by Bill Hader (HBO)

The Big Bang Theory (Episode: “The Stockholm Syndrome”), Directed by Mark Cendrowski (CBS)

Fleabag (Episode: “Episode 1”), Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “All Alone”), Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”), Directed by Daniel Palladino (Prime Video)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Iron Throne”), Directed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (HBO)

Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Last of the Starks”), Directed by David Nutter (HBO)

Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Long Night”), Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Holly”), Directed by Daina Reid (Hulu)

Killing Eve (Episode: “Desperate Times”), Directed by Lisa Brühlmann (BBC America)

Ozark (Episode: “Reparations”), Directed by Jason Bateman (Netflix)

Succession (Episode: “Celebration”), Directed by Adam McKay (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl, Directed by Johan Renck (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora, Directed by Ben Stiller (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Glory”), Directed by Jessica Yu (FX)

Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Who’s Got the Pain”), Directed by Thomas Kail (FX)

A Very English Scandal, Directed by Stephen Frears (Prime Video)

When They See Us, Directed by Ava DuVernay (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now! (Episode: “Waiting for the Artist”), Directed by Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas (IFC)

Drunk History (Episode: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”), Directed by Derek Waters (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Psychics”), Directed by Paul Pennolino (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Live Midterm Election Show”), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Adam Sandler”), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)

Who Is America? (Episode: “Episode 102”), Directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Fleabag (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Prime Video)

Barry (Episode: “ronny/lily”), Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader (HBO)

The Good Place (Episode: “Janet(s)”), Written by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (NBC)

PEN15 (Episode: “Anna Ishii-Peters”), Written by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Hulu)

Russian Doll (Episode: “Nothing in This World Is Easy”), Written by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler (Netflix)

Russian Doll (Episode: “A Warm Body”), Written by Allison Silverman (Netflix)

Veep (Episode: “Veep”), Written by David Mandel (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul (Episode: “Winner”), Written by Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (AMC)

Bodyguard (Episode: “Episode 1”), Written by Jed Mercurio (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (Episode: “The Iron Throne”), Written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Holly”), Written by Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (Hulu)

Killing Eve (Episode: “Nice and Neat”), Written by Emerald Fennell (BBC America)

Succession (Episode: “Nobody Is Ever Missing”), Written by Jesse Armstrong (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl, Written by Craig Mazin (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Episode: “Part 6”), Written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl (Showtime)

Escape at Dannemora (Episode: “Part 7”), Written by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (Episode: “Providence”), Written by Joel Fields and Steven Levenson (FX)

A Very English Scandal, Written by Russell T Davies (Prime Video)

When They See Us (Episode: “Part Four”), Written by Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)

Documentary Now (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America (Showtime)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special Live

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

Rent: Live (Fox)

The Oscars (ABC)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)

Love, Gilda (CNN)

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)

Minding the Gap (Hulu)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)