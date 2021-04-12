Ex-Frau und etliche Stars verabschieden sich von DMX

Die Ex-Frau von DMX hat in einem emotionalen Instagram-Post Abschied von ihrem ehemaligen Mann genommen. Auch Kollegen und Fans des berühmten Rappers trauerten in den sozialen Netzwerken um den „Ruff Ryders“-Rapper.

Trauriger Geburtstag

Tashera Simmons – die Mutter von vier der 15 Kinder des New Yorker Rappers – wurde am Samstag 50 Jahre alt. Auf Instagram teilte sie eine Fotomontage, die wichtige und schöne Momente aus ihrem bisherigen Leben zeigte, viele davon mit ihrem Ex-Mann DMX.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von The real Tashera Simmons (@tasherasimmons)

„Alles Gute zum 50. Geburtstag für mich“, schrieb sie neben einem weinenden Emoji. Simmons fuhr fort: „Ich feiere heute mein Leben und bin Gott dankbar für die 50 Jahre, die er mir geschenkt hat. Aber jetzt feiere ich auch meinen Ex-Mann, meinen besten Freund, meinen geistlichen Partner, meinen Mentor. Aber ich danke Gott auch für sein Leben und seinen Frieden. Und für seine Reise und seine Lebenslektionen, die er weitergegeben hat und die noch für kommende Generationen weiterleben werden.“

Trennung nach 15 Jahren Ehe

Simmons war von 1999 bis 2014 mit DMX, der mit bürgerlichem Namen Earl Simmons hieß, verheiratet. Sie haben vier gemeinsame Kinder: Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, und Praise Mary Ella, 15. Auch nach ihrer Scheidung pflegten die beiden wohl ein gesundes Verhältnis zueinander.

Fans und Kollegen zollen DMX in den sozialen Netzwerken Tribut

Neben Tashera Simmons trauern noch etliche weitere Freund*innen, Fans und Kolleg*innen von Shaquille O’Neal bis Missy Elliott in den sozialen Medien um den verstorbenen Rapper und zollen ihm Tribut.

We lost another Legend

R.I.P DMX pic.twitter.com/DfceOQozQM — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ONE OF MY INSPIRATIONS ESPECIALLY WIT THE BIKES! BRING THEM BIKES OUT! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 9, 2021

Prayers up for the family of DMX. Check out this clip of him from Top Five. Such a hilarious scene. He was an original. #RIPDMXhttps://t.co/wiHjeVIomk — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nasir Jones (@nas)

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract)

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX. pic.twitter.com/X6kmICtIZI — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 9, 2021

DMX So sad such an amazing person and artist. Last time I saw him we just talked about our kids all day. If anyone out there has a friend or family member that suffers from addiction don’t judge just show them love and support. Childhood Trauma is real. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 10, 2021

I’ll never forget this day….You said it was your favorite song. I’m so grateful I could play some of it. There is no one like you…Never will be! Massive love and blessings to the entire #RuffRyder family. Especially my love @THEREALSWIZZZ Rest in paradise DMX✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/cXK5bQXwD0 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 10, 2021

Rest easy king Hug my Babegirl Aaliyah when you see her !!!! pic.twitter.com/6TKo3QepXA — Timbaland (@Timbaland) April 9, 2021

The space you saw in a beat, the pain you would squeeze out of the moment, and the words that would come of it makes you one of the best to ever do it.

The Master sent for his legend to shine with the rest of the stars now. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Uc5GdxizWJ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 9, 2021

Rest in Peace to Mount Vernon’s own DMX. Your humanity, music and spirit will forever be felt by the people you touched around the globe. pic.twitter.com/0KjhDtu8IR — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

DMX verstarb am Freitag, 9. April im White-Plains-Krankenhaus in New York an den Folgen einer versehentlichen Drogenüberdosis. Der weltbekannte Rapper wurde 50 Jahre alt. In den 90er-Jahren gelang DMX mit seinem Debüt-Album IT´S DARK AND HELL IS NOT zu Weltruhm und wurde zu einer der meistgefeierten Rap-Artists seiner Zeit.