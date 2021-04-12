Musik
Reviews  neue Alben  Features
Film & TV
Netflix  Prime  Serien  Filme
Live
Konzerte  Festivals
Podcasts
Neue Podcasts  Never Forget - der 90er Podcast
Abo
Einzelhefte Sonderhefte
Highlights
Spezial-Abo  Technik

Partner von Logo Welt
Spezial-Abo

Ex-Frau und etliche Stars verabschieden sich von DMX

von
Die Unterhaltungsbranche trauert um den weltbekannten Rapper.
DMX
DMX
Foto: Getty Images, Paras Griffin. All rights reserved.

Die Ex-Frau von DMX hat in einem emotionalen Instagram-Post Abschied von ihrem ehemaligen Mann genommen. Auch Kollegen und Fans des berühmten Rappers trauerten in den sozialen Netzwerken um den „Ruff Ryders“-Rapper.

Trauriger Geburtstag

Tashera Simmons – die Mutter von vier der 15 Kinder des New Yorker Rappers – wurde am Samstag 50 Jahre alt. Auf Instagram teilte sie eine Fotomontage, die wichtige und schöne Momente aus ihrem bisherigen Leben zeigte, viele davon mit ihrem Ex-Mann DMX.

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The real Tashera Simmons (@tasherasimmons)

„Alles Gute zum 50. Geburtstag für mich“, schrieb sie neben einem weinenden Emoji. Simmons fuhr fort: „Ich feiere heute mein Leben und bin Gott dankbar für die 50 Jahre, die er mir geschenkt hat. Aber jetzt feiere ich auch meinen Ex-Mann, meinen besten Freund, meinen geistlichen Partner, meinen Mentor. Aber ich danke Gott auch für sein Leben und seinen Frieden. Und für seine Reise und seine Lebenslektionen, die er weitergegeben hat und die noch für kommende Generationen weiterleben werden.“

Trennung nach 15 Jahren Ehe

Simmons war von 1999 bis 2014 mit DMX, der mit bürgerlichem Namen Earl Simmons hieß, verheiratet. Sie haben vier gemeinsame Kinder: Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, und Praise Mary Ella, 15. Auch nach ihrer Scheidung pflegten die beiden wohl ein gesundes Verhältnis zueinander.

Fans und Kollegen zollen DMX in den sozialen Netzwerken Tribut

Neben Tashera Simmons trauern noch etliche weitere Freund*innen, Fans und Kolleg*innen von Shaquille O’Neal bis Missy Elliott in den sozialen Medien um den verstorbenen Rapper und zollen ihm Tribut.

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nasir Jones (@nas)

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract)

DMX verstarb am Freitag, 9. April im White-Plains-Krankenhaus in New York an den Folgen einer versehentlichen Drogenüberdosis. Der weltbekannte Rapper wurde 50 Jahre alt. In den 90er-Jahren gelang DMX mit seinem Debüt-Album IT´S DARK AND HELL IS NOT zu Weltruhm und wurde zu einer der meistgefeierten Rap-Artists seiner Zeit.

Themen aus dem Artikel

DMX Drogenüberdosis Earl Simmons Ex-Frau Fans HipHop Koma Rap Tod tribut

Themen drumherum

Dokumentation International neues Album News

ME-Redaktion
Capital Bra und Joko Winterscheidt: Ärger mit der Polizei nach maskenfreier Promo-Aktion
Die beiden wollten zusammen für ihre neuen Produkte in einer Berliner Tankstelle werben. Doch mit dem Tragen einer Mund-Nasenbedeckung nahmen sie es dabei offenbar nicht wirklich ernst.
Capital Bra ist der zurzeit erfolgreichste Rapper Deutschlands.
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite

3 Monate MUSIKEXPRESS nach Hause

Grafik Abo 3 Ausgaben für 9,95 €