Golden Globes 2024: Das sind die Gewinner!

Die Golden Globes 2024 wurden am 07.01. in Los Angeles verliehen – die Gewinner im Überblick.

Dass die Golden Globes 2024 nicht an den Kino-Hits „Oppenheimer“ und „Barbie“ vorbeikommen würden, war im Vorfeld bereits klar. Dennoch hatte die Award-Show auch einige Überraschungen zu bieten. Margot Robbie ging leer aus – dafür konnte sich Emma Stone freuen, die als Hauptdarstellerin in „Poor Things“ überzeugte. Auch die schwarzhumorige Frankenstein-Komödie war der Favorit der Jury – ebenso wie „Oppenheimer“, der als bestes Drama ausgezeichnet wurde und Regisseur Christopher Nolan sowie den Schauspielern Cillian Murphy und Robert Downey Jr. einen Award einbrachte.

Hier die komplette Liste der Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner und den Nominierten:

Bester Film – Drama: „Oppenheimer“

„Anatomie eines Falls“

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

„Maestro“

„Past Lives“

„The Zone of Interest“

Bester Film – Musical/Komödie: „Poor Things“

„Air“

„American Fiction“

„Barbie“

„The Holdovers“

„May December“

Beste Regie: Christopher Nolan für „Oppenheimer“

Bradley Cooper für „Maestro“

Celine Song für „Past Lives“

Greta Garwig für „Barbie“

Martin Scorsese für „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Yorgos Lanthimos für „Poor Things“

Beste Kino-Erfolge und Kassenschlager: „Barbie“

„Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“

„John Wick: Kapitel 4“

„Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One“

„Oppenheimer“

„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

„The Super Mario Bros. Movie“

„Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour“

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Drama: Lily Gladstone in „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Annette Bening in „Nyad“

Carey Mulligan in „Maestro“

Sandra Hüller in „Anatomie eines Falls“

Greta Lee in „Past Lives“

Cailee Spaeny in „Priscilla“

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Drama: Cillian Murphy in „Oppenheimer“

Bradley Cooper in „Maestro“

Leonardo DiCaprio in „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Colman Domingo in „Rustin“

Andrew Scott in „All of Us Strangers“

Barry Keoghan in „Saltburn“

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Musical/Komödie: Emma Stone in „Poor Things“

Fantasia Barrino in „Die Farbe Lila“

Jennifer Lawrence in „No Hard Feelings“

Natalie Portman in „May December“

Alma Pöysti in „Fallende Blätter“

Margot Robbie in „Barbie“

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Musical/Komödie: Paul Giamatti in „The Holdovers“

Nicolas Cage in „Dream Scenario“

Timothée Chalamet in „Wonka“

Matt Damon in „Air“

Joaquin Phoenix in „Beau Is Afraid“

Jeffrey Wright in „American Fiction“

Beste Nebendarstellerin: Da’Vine Joy Randolph in „The Holdovers“

Danielle Brooks in „Die Farbe Lila“

Emily Blunt in „Oppenheimer“

Jodie Foster in „Nyad“

Julianne Moore in „May December“

Rosamund Pike in „Saltburn“

Bester Nebendarsteller: Robert Downey Jr. in „Oppenheimer“

Willem Dafoe in „Poor Things“

Robert DeNiro in „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Ryan Gosling in „Barbie“

Charles Melton in „May December“

Mark Ruffalo in „Poor Things“

Bestes Drehbuch: „Anatomie eines Falls“ von Justine Triet und Arthur Harari

„Barbie“ von Greta Gerwig und Noah Baumbach

„Poor Things“ von Tony McNamara

„Oppenheimer“ von Christopher Nolan

„Killers of the Flower Moon“ von Eric Roth und Martin Scorsese

„Past Lives“ von Celine Song

Bester Animationsfilm: „Der Junge und der Kranich“

„Elemental“

„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

„The Super Mario Bros. Movie“

„Suzume“

„Wish“

Bester nicht-englischssprachiger Film: „Anatomie eines Falls“

„Fallende Blätter“

„Io Capitano“

„Past Lives“

„Society of the Snow“

„The Zone of Interest“

Beste Filmmusik: Ludwig Göransson für „Oppenheimer“

Daniel Pemberton für „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

Jerskin Fendrix für „Poor Things“

Joe Hisaishi für „Der Junge und der Reiher“

Robbie Robertson für „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Mica Levi für „The Zone of Interest“

Bester Filmsong: „What Was I Made For“ von Billie Eilish und Finneas in „Barbie“

„Dance the Night“ von Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson und Andrew Wyatt in „Barbie“

„Addicted to Romance“ von Bruce Springsteen und Patti Scialfa in „She Came to Me“

„Peaches“ von Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond und John Spiker in „The Super Mario Bros. Movie“

„I’m Just Ken“ von Mark Ronson und Andrew Wyatt in „Barbie“

„Road to Freedom“ von Lenny Kravitz in „Rustin“

Beste Dramaserie: „Succession“ (HBO)

„1923“ (Paramount+)

„The Crown“ (Netflix)

„The Diplomat“ (Netflix)

„The Last of Us“ (HBO)

„The Morning Show“ (AppleTV+)

Beste Musical-/Comedyserie: „The Bear“ (FX)

„Barry“ (HBO)

„Ted Lasso“ (AppleTV+)

„Abbott Elementary“ (ABC)

„Jury Duty“ (Amazon Freevee)

„Only Murders in the Building“ (Hulu)

Beste TV-Hauptdarstellerin – Drama: Sarah Snook in „Succession“

Helen Mirren in „1923“

Bella Ramsey in „The Last of Us“

Keri Russell in „The Diplomat“

Imelda Staunton in „The Crown“

Emma Stone in „The Curse“

Bester TV-Hauptdarsteller – Drama: Kieran Culkin in „Succession“

Pedro Pascal in „The Last of Us“

Jeremy Strong in „Succession“

Brian Cox in „Succession“

Gary Oldman in „Slow Horses“

Dominic West in „The Crown“

Beste TV-Hauptdarstellerin – Musical/Komödie: Ayo Edebiri in „The Bear“

Natasha Lyonne in „Poker Face“

Quinta Brunson in „Abbott Elementary“

Rachel Brosnahan in „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“

Selena Gomez in „Only Murders in the Building“

Elle Fanning in „The Great“

Bester TV-Hauptdarsteller – Musical/Komödie: Jeremy Allen White in „The Bear“

Bill Hader in „Barry“

Steve Martin in „Only Murders in the Building“

Martin Short in „Only Murders in the Building“

Jason Segel in „Shrinking“

Jason Sudeikis in „Ted Lasso“

Beste TV-Nebendarstellerin: Elizabeth Debicki in „The Crown“

Abby Elliott in „The Bear“

Christina Ricci in „Yellowjackets“

J. Smith-Cameron in „Succession“

Meryl Streep in „Only Murders in the Building“

Hannah Waddingham in „Ted Lasso“

Bester TV-Nebendarsteller: Matthew Macfadyen in „Succession“

Billy Crudup in „The Morning Show“

James Marsden in „Jury Duty“

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in „The Bear“

Alan Ruck in „Succession“

Alexander Skarsgård in „Succession“

Beste Miniserie/Anthologie-Serie/TV-Serie: „Beef“ bei Netflix

„Lessons in Chemistry“ bei Apple TV+

„Daisy Jones & the Six“ bei Amazon Prime Video

„Alles Licht, das wir nicht sehen“ bei Netflix

„Fellow Travelers“ bei Showtime

„Fargo“ bei FX

Beste Hauptdarstellerin (Mini-/Anthologie-/TV-Serie): Ali Wong in „Beef“

Riley Keough in „Daisy Jones & the Six“

Brie Larson in „Lessons in Chemistry“

Elizabeth Olsen in „Love and Death“

Juno Temple in „Fargo“

Rachel Weisz in „Dead Ringers“

Bester Hauptdarsteller (Mini-/Anthologie-/TV-Serie): Steven Yeun in „Beef“

Matt Bomer in „Fellow Travelers“

Sam Claflin in „Daisy Jones & the Six“

Jon Hamm in „Fargo“

Woody Harrelson in „White House Plumbers“

David Oyelowo in „Lawmen: Bass Reeves“

Bester Auftritt in einem Stand-up Comedy-Programm oder im TV: Ricky Gervais in „Ricky Gervais: Armageddon“

Trevor Noah in „Trevor Noah: Where Was I“

Chris Rock in „Chris Rock: Selective Outrage“

Amy Schumer in „Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact“

Sarah Silverman in „Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love“

Wanda Sykes in „Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer“