Grammy Awards 2021: Die Gewinner*innen im Überblick

Die 63. Grammy Awards fanden dieses Jahr, wie so viele andere Preisverleihungen, unter besonderen Bedingungen statt. Der eigentliche Termin musste verschoben werden – vom 31. Januar auf den 14. März 2021. Vergangene Nacht war es nun so weit: Einige Künstler und Künstlerinnen durften bei einer Outdoor-Preisverleihung vor dem Staples Center in Los Angeles anwesend sein und die Show wurde coronakonform via Livestream übertragen.

Die Gewinnerin des Abends

Beyoncé hat am Sonntag vier Auszeichnungen erhalten – für „Black Parade“ als beste R&B-Performance, „Savage Remix“ in den Kategorien „Bester Rap-Song“ und „Beste Rap-Performance“ sowie für „Brown Skin Girl“ in „Bestes Musikvideo“. Somit erhöht sich die Anzahl ihrer Grammy-Auszeichnungen auf 28 Awards. Damit hat sie Bluegrass-Country-Sängerin Alison Krauss überholt und ist nun die Künstlerin mit den meisten Grammys aller bisherigen Zeiten.

Als Album des Jahres wurde Taylor Swifts FOLKLORE ausgezeichnet, der Song des Jahres „I Can’t Breathe“ stammt von H.E.R.



Grammy Awards 2021: Die Liste der Gewinner*innen

Album of the Year:

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning

Song of the Year:

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”

Record of the Year:

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”

Best New Artist:

Megan Thee Stallion

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatic

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

Best Dance Recording:

Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”

Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”

Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”

Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”

Jayda G – “Both of Us”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Kaytranada – Bubba

Arca – KiCk i

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Rock Performance:

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Best Rock Song:

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Best Rock Album:

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jamie

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Metal Performance:

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Code Orange – “Underneath”

In This Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Best R&B Performance:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”

Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”

Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”

Emily King – “See Me”

Best R&B Song:

Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings

Best Rap Performance:

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song:

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Best Rap Album:

Nas – King’s Disease

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Folk Album:

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Best Americana Album:

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best American Roots Performance:

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

Best Comedy Album:

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”

Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Jojo Rabbit

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Best Music Film:

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Music Video:

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Andrew Wyatt

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

+++Dieser Artikel ist zuerst auf rollingstone.de erschienen+++